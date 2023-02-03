Village of Clive council buys automated garbage system with grant funds

Clive village council decided to go with a modern garbage cart pick-up system, using grant funds from the provincial government for most of the $60,000 price tag. The decision was made at the Jan. 23 regular meeting of council.

Councillors read a report from village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney that the municipality recently received a request from the village’s garbage contractor, C & S, to move from its current manual garbage and recycling pick-up to an automated system.

“A mobile cart project in the amount of $40,200 was included in the 2023 capital budget, $26,000 from the garbage reserve and $14,200 from grants,” stated Kenney’s report to council.

“Based on the updated quote received the project is estimated at $60,000,” she stated, adding that the project includes two 64 gallon plastic carts for each address that receives pick-up in Clive, one for garbage and one for recycling.

The CAO noted garbage pick-up will continue to be done from back yards.

“It is important to Clive that pick-up remains in the back yard to minimize heavy truck traffic on the older thin pavement streets,” stated the CAO. “C & S has indicated they will maintain back yard pick-up where spacing permits.”

Kenney provided councillors with a breakdown of how the new system would be funded, and she confirmed that the provincial government’s Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) funding applies to this type of project.

Kenney stated MSI will cover 80 per cent of the project, with Clive paying the other 20 per cent, $12,000. The CAO stated the garbage reserve fund will have about $31,000 in it to begin the year.

Councillors passed a resolution to proceed with the new automated garbage pick-up system.

Pump ran for 39 years

Councillors passed a resolution to purchase a new water pump after reading a report prepared by Public Works Foreman Steve Zaytsoff.

The report noted Clive’s water treatment plant has two main distribution pumps that alternate running for 10-day periods, and that system operates 365 days a year.

The report noted pump one was replaced in 2019 and pump two is the original pump that came with the treatment plant and has about 39 years of run time on it, equalling 342,080 hours.

During maintenance work a contractor examined pump two and found some issues including “major corrosion” and vibration within the pump.

Kenney’s recommendation was to replace the pump with a new one which will cost $31,000.

Councillors unanimously agreed to do so.

Home support

Councillors passed a resolution to budget just over $800 as the village’s share of home care services.

Councillors read a letter from Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) which noted it needed to raise rates this year to cover operational costs.

The letter noted Clive residents would be charged $36.50 per hour for the home support program and that a subsidy rate of $7.50 per hour was also available.

“This subsidy rate will allow low-income seniors to be able to have affordable home support services through us and allow them to remain in their own homes longer with these supports,” stated the FCSS letter.

The CAO noted that clients also chip in with payment too.

Cats and dogs

Kenney provided councillors with a report on dog and cat licensing in 2023: 96 dog tags have been issued and 48 cat tags, with the CAO suspecting the early bird discount a factor in so many renewals.

She noted registrations are much higher than the same time last year.

As for the ubiquitous urban chicken Kenney pointed out only two hen licenses have been issued so far in 2023, the same as last year.

In the wrong spot

Kenney noted the village office received a complaint of an oversize vehicle parked on a residential street in Clive. She noted the complaint was forwarded to the community peace officers.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review