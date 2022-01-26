Village Christian knocks off Heritage Christian to take first in Olympic League

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

There's a new first-place team in the Olympic League and it's surging Village Christian.

In a battle of neighborhood rivalry teams, Village Christian came away with a 55-54 victory to improve to 18-3 overall and 4-0 in league. The Crusaders overcame a three-point deficit in the final 30 seconds. Thomas Luczak had the game-winning basket in the final 10 seconds. Noah Williams led Village Christian with 14 points.

Heritage Christian (15-4, 2-1) received 14 points from Pierre Geneste, 12 points from Barrington Hargress and 11 points from Tae Simmons.

Mater Dei 66, Orange Lutheran 52: Zack Davidson finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds to keep Mater Dei unbeaten in the Trinity League.

St. John Bosco 59, JSerra 54: The Braves rallied behind Christian Estrada, who finished with 19 points and had the game-winning basket.

Santa Margarita 73, Servite 44: Cameron Mercadel had 14 points and Jake Heberie added 13 points to help the Eagles improve to 17-1.

Crean Lutheran 88, Cypress 59: Vyctorius Miller had 22 points for Crean Lutheran.

Damien 73, Upland 48: Jimmy Oladokun led Damien to the Baseline League win with 19 points.

Etiwanda 54, Los Osos 41: The Eagles (17-4, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in the Baseline League. Quinton Webb scored 16 points.

Westlake 63, Newbury Park 60: River Ortiz contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds and Trent MacLean added 13 points to lead the Warriors (15-4, 4-2) in a Marmonte League game.

Viewpoint 60, Crossroads 56: Giovanni Goree had 22 points in the league win.

Brentwood 71, Campbell Hall 66: MJ Coleman had 25 points and Daniel Steiner 22 points for Brentwood.

Foothill 63, Villa Park 49: Cruz Billings delivered 23 points to help Foothill improve to 21-1 overall and 3-0 in league.

Girls' basketball

Birmingham 65, Taft 26: Dee Dee Berry scored 25 points to help Birmingham improve to 3-0 in the West Valley League.

Triton Girls’ Basketball gets important and tough league win 54-52 over Aliso Niguel on Senior Night! Kiley Quillin hits the big 3 and game winner with nine seconds left! Claire Pham had 19 pts. & Senior Anita Fereidooni had 10 pts. 👍💪🏀⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZfNU6hjsFd — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) January 26, 2022

Camarillo 72, Moorpark 32: Gabriela Jaquez, named to the McDonald's All-American game, scored 29 points for the 22-0 Scorpions.

