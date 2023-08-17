Village of Alix council plans ahead with workplace violence policy

To follow the provincial government workplace safety codes the Alix village council discussed and approved its workplace violence policy. The resolution was passed at the Aug. 2 regular meeting of council.

Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Michelle White brought back for council’s perusal the draft workplace violence policy, a requirement she noted under the Government of Alberta’s occupational health and safety code (OHSC).

White noted councillors had discussed this draft policy at a previous meeting and she investigated three topics they wished more information on. It turns out, stated the CAO, harassment doesn’t have to be defined in the violence policy as the provincial government defines them separately.

Second, the personnel policy, which discusses workplace harassment, doesn’t address violence so doesn’t need to be mentioned in the draft policy.

Third, the relevant sections of OHSC were added to Alix’ draft violence policy.

Coun. Tim Besuijen asked if the violence policy addresses the fact criminal charges may be involved. The CAO responded the violence policy mentions the fact it does not impede a worker’s rights under other laws and that workers are welcome to follow other paths if they wish, which may include the filing of criminal charges.

Coun. Ed Cole was concerned about a section of the policy stating Alix staff could be “suspended without pay.” Cole stated legal courts tend to frown on that action and that it would be almost legally impossible to suspend a staff member “without pay” because it assumes guilt without due process.

Mayor Rob Fehr passed along experiences he’s had as a manager who had to deal with situations that might fall under a violence or harassment policy, and both instances the staff member was suspended but with their pay intact.

During discussion councillors agreed on a change of wording to “...with or without pay.” The violence policy was unanimously approved.

Water line concerns

Coun. Janice Besuijen reported on her attendance at the recent Hwy. #12/21 Water Commission meeting.

“During the Clive reservoir/pumphouse function test, noise emanating from the portion of the transmission line within the building raised concerns about foreign objects being present in the transmission line,” stated Janice's report dated July 14.

“The project manager contacted Weaver Group and let them know that the commission would not be signing off on the commission date.

Weaver’s investigation found rocks present in the transmission line, further investigation found damage to components caused by rocks moving through the system. Weaver has agreed to replace the damaged components.

“The commission has requested a complete inspection of the Tees booster pumps. The commission will not begin the 14 day acceptance period until this is completed,” added Janice’s report.

During discussion Janice confirmed the incident happened near the Tees pump station and apparently the only reason the rocks were noticed is that staff happened to be nearby when the rocks were banging around.

Volunteers behind the wheel

Councillors tweaked the village’s policy that sets out rules for the use of municipally-owned vehicles. Previously, vehicles were allowed to be driven by village staff and councillors.

After discussion councillors agreed volunteers may also be approved to operate village vehicles. It was also noted in the policy any users must have a valid driver’s license and any traffic tickets accrued during use are the responsibility of the driver who earned them.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review