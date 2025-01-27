Vilardi has 2 goals and 2 assists, Connor has goal and 2 assists as Jets beat Flames 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and two assists, Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Sunday.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets. Eric Comrie had 20 saves to help Winnipeg win its third straight and sixth in the last eight games.

MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames, who had won three straight. Dan Fladar finished with 22 saves.

Connor got the Jets on the scoreboard first at 5:28 of the first period with his 27th goal of the season as he juked around a Flames defenseman, then deked Vladar and beat him with a backhander.

Appleton made it 2-0 midway through the second when he intercepted a pass in front of Vladar and fired the puck into the open net.

Weegar's power-play goal with just under 5 minutes remaining in the middle period pulled the Flames within one, but Vilardi restored the Jets' two-goal lead with 51 seconds to go in the second.

Vilardi had a power-play goal, his 22nd goal of the season, to make it 4-1 at 3:07 of the third. Kadri pulled the Flames back within two just 1:20 later, and Scheifele's power-play goal at 7:08 capped the scoring.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary rebounded from a lackluster first period and outshot Winnipeg 12-10 and scored late in the second period, but lagged toward the end when Winnipeg scored in the final minute to take a 3-1 lead into the third.

Jets: Winnipeg pounced on the Flames in the first period, outshooting them 8-1 before they got two shots on goal during a late power play. They survived a pushback by the Flames in the second period, then took a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Key moment

After the Flames had pulled to 4-2, Scheifele scored on the power play to give Winnipeg a three-goal cushion.

Key stat

Winnipeg’s league-leading power play went 2 for 2 against Calgary.

Up Next

Flames host Washington on Tuesday, and Jets play at Montreal.

The Associated Press