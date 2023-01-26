Viktor&Rolf Spring 2023 Definitely Won Paris Couture Week

Viktor&Rolf's impressive Spring 2023 show at Paris Couture Week might have been the most efficient display yet.

Delivering under an hour of unparalleled creativity and uncompromising quality with just 18 looks -- approximately half the amount of most of its Couture Week counterparts -- the Dutch fashion house had heads turning as it showcased a runway of upside down and horizontal dresses.

Offering a far more playful approach to couture, as the house tends to do, its eclectic showcase was one of the least controversial ones, returning couture week to its initial intention of merging fashion with art. Showcasing a delectable range of pastel-colored, tulle-clad gowns with extravagant cut-outs, manipulated silhouettes and bizarre angles, Viktor&Rolf's SS23 runway was refreshingly simple, inventive and possibly most importantly -- incredibly well executed.

The creativity of the showcase was also perhaps represented within its audience, namely Doja Cat, who attended the show donning fake eyelashes as eyebrows, a goatee and a moustache.

Feast your eyes on every look from the theatrical showcase above.

