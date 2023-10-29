Viktor Hovland continues winning ways at Oak Tree National Pro Scratch Invitational

Musician Jerry Reed wrote the song “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot,” back in 1971, a good 26 years before Viktor Hovland was born, but he might as well have had the Norwegian golfer in mind.

Hovland’s heater continued this week as he and fellow former Oklahoma State golfer Ian Davis combined to win the 2023 Oak Tree National Pro Scratch Invitational in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Hovland and Davis needed to go two extra holes on Friday at Oak Tree National to win the 36-hole two-man team event over Hovland’s former Cowboy teammate and roommate Zach Bauchou and amateur Conrad Walcher.

Hovland, 26, extended his win streak to four straight – the BMW Championship and Tour Championship in August, the Ryder Cup as a member of Team Europe, which concluded earlier this month, and thanks to Davis holing a 15-foot curling birdie putt at the ninth hole in Friday’s playoff, he just keeps winning. Hovland, who has banked $33.5 million including the FedEx Cup this season, earned a whopping $12,500 for the first prize in his home state.

Asked by Golf Oklahoma’s Ken MacLeod where this one ranks, Hovland joked, “Way up there.”

Hovland and Davis shot 2-under 69 on Thursday to trail by three but carded four birdies on the front nine in strong winds and chilly conditions on Friday (Hovland bundled up in a Ryder Cup beanie) and tacked on two birdies on the back nine to shoot 65, the low round of the tournament.

Robert Streb and amateur Danny Mitchell finished third while first-round leaders Taylor Moore and Trevor Stafford took fourth at 6-under (66-70) at Oak Tree National, which is scheduled to host the U.S. Senior Open.

Hovland’s next start is scheduled to be at the Hero World Challenge, which begins Nov. 30. The two-time defending champion of the event held in the Bahamas? None other than Hovland.

