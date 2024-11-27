Viktor Gyokeres responds as Gabriel celebration revenge explained after Arsenal thrash Sporting

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has responded to Gabriel Magalhaes appearing to copy his celebration during Arsenal’s huge Champions League victory on Tuesday night.

The Gunners romped to a 5-1 win in the Portuguese capital on a frustrating night for the in-form Gyokeres and his teammates, their first European game since the departure of former manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United.

Swedish striker Gyokeres has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium after a stunning spell with the Lisbon giants, scoring an impressive 67 goals in 69 games.

Only Robert Lewandowski (7) has scored more Champions League goals this season (5) than the 26-year-old but he was kept quiet by the Gunners on a miserable evening for the hosts.

Insult appeared to have been added to injury when Gabriel seemingly mimicked the celebration Gyokeres generally uses when the centre-back bagged Arsenal’s third, powering in a header following a Declan Rice corner on the stroke of half-time.

Gabriel of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates (Getty Images)

The Brazilian, who later went off injured towards the closing stages of the game, then ran towards the corner flag and put his hands across his eyes while locking his fingers, something Gyokeres tends to do after scoring.

Of the celebration, Gyokeres told ViaPlay: “He’s welcome to steal it if he can’t create his own celebration!”

“I didn’t know he did that, but it’s fun he likes my celebration.”

Still, all may not be as it seems.

According to The Metro, Gabriel was merely getting his own back after Sporting midfielder Pedro Goncalves mimicked former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka’s celebration in 2023.

After the Portuguese side knocked the Gunners out on penalties in the Europa League round of 16 in March of that year, Goncalves appeared to have copied Xhaka’s celebration by putting his thumb on his nose and extending his hand out, just like the Swiss tends to do when scoring.