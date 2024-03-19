Viktor Gyokeres addresses Sporting future amid big Arsenal transfer links

Viktor Gyokeres insists he does not pay too much attention to links with Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Sweden international has emerged as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers this season after a move to Portuguese giants Sporting from Coventry, scoring 36 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Gyokeres is believed to have a release clause worth around £87m in his contract in the Portuguese capital and was touted for a move to Stamford Bridge in January.

The Blues, however, ruled out signing the 25-year-old at that stage but are believed to be keen on adding a striker to their squad this summer.

Arsenal are also on the hunt for a new forward option this summer and have scouted Gyokeres along with Brentford star Ivan Toney and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Quizzed about the speculation in regard to his future by Fotbollskanalen, Gyokeres said: “It’s a sign that I’ve performed well. But it’s not something I take too seriously, since it’s just speculation. But of course it’s fun.

“We’ll see this summer. It’s not something I know about myself, what will happen. I enjoy Sporting extremely well and feel no stress about the summer coming quickly.”