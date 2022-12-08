Who is Viktor Bout, the arms dealer and 'Merchant of Death' freed in exchange for Brittney Griner?

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Viktor Bout, the notorious Russian gun dealer dubbed the "Merchant of Death," was released from a U.S. prison Thursday in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Bout, 55, is a former Soviet military officer and translator who was serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill Americans, acquiring and export anti-aircraft missiles and providing material support to a terrorist organization. Bout claimed he was innocent, and the Kremlin repeatedly dismissed the U.S. prosecution as "baseless and biased."

Bout, the son of a mechanic and a bookkeeper, drew a warm welcome from Russia on Thursday.

"As a result of the efforts made, we managed to agree with the American side to arrange an exchange of Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland."

BRITTNEY GRINER RELEASEDfrom Russian prison as part of prisoner exchange for Viktor Bout

Viktor Bout, center, is led by armed Thai police commandos as he arrives at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand in Oct. 5, 2010.
Viktor Bout, center, is led by armed Thai police commandos as he arrives at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand in Oct. 5, 2010.

Bout released from penitentiary in Illinois

Bout had been held at the U.S. Penitentiary Marion, a medium security federal prison in Illinois. He was scheduled for release Aug. 19, 2029, according to federal Bureau of Prisons records.

“We can confirm, Viktor Anatoliy Bout is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons,” the agency said Thursday. “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss any individual inmate's conditions of confinement, to include transfers or release plans.”  

OPINION: I helped capture Russia's 'Merchant of Death.' Why we must not swap him for Brittney Griner.

Bout grew up in rural Soviet Union

Bout, in a candid 2014 interview with The New Yorker, said he was born in 1967 in Dushanbe, in what is now Tajikistan. He honed his English, in part, by listening to the music of ABBA and Chicago. He wanted to see the world, so he travelled around the Soviet Union playing competitive volleyball. He eventually quit to have more time for girls, he told the New Yorker.

He spent several years in the army and then, as a civilian, started an air freight company. He said his first arms deal, in 1995, involved selling weapons to the Afghanistan government in its ill-fated effort to crush the Taliban.

Viktor Bout inspires role in 'Lord of War'

Bout was the subject of a 2014 documentary "The Notorious Mr. Bout," which chronicled his career as an arms smuggler, aviation businessman and amateur filmmaker. The film premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

Bout also inspired a role in the 2005 film "Lord of War." Nicholas Cage plays international gun dealer Yuri Orlov, whose character is loosely based on Bout. The film drew a gloomy thumbs-up from Amnesty International.

'The sad truth is that this film is largely based on facts," said Brian Wood, then a researcher for Amnesty International. "Gunrunners really are able to fly and ship weapons into conflict zones where civilians are slaughtered. They can arm some of the world's worst human rights abusers. Yet the lack of legally binding controls means that, like Nicolas Cage's character, they can laugh in the face of the law."

SPORTS WORLD REACTS TO GRINER'S RELEASE: 'BG is FREE!!!'

Russian arms dealer arrested in 2008

Bout, fluent in at least six languages, has been in custody since his 2008 arrest in Thailand. He was nabbed in a sting operation led by US drug enforcement agents in Thailand posing as members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – a Marxist–Leninist guerrilla group that conducted an armed struggle against the Colombian government until 2017.

It took two years for his extradition to the U.S. to be approved.

'Merchant of Death' considered US a sworn enemy

In a recorded meeting, Bout declared to undercover agents that the United States was his sworn enemy. He offered to sell them, as part of an extensive arsenal of heavy weapons, hundreds of surface-to-air missiles to be used against U.S. military advisers and the Colombian military.

Bout claimed he operated legitimate businesses and provided transportation logistics for shipments of any products.

'Enemy No. 1' is brought to justice

Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012. In announcing the sentence, Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, described Bout as "international arms trafficking enemy No. 1 for many years." Bhara said Bout had armed some of the most violent conflicts around the world.

"He was finally brought to justice in an American court for agreeing to provide a staggering number of military-grade weapons to an avowed terrorist organization committed to killing Americans," Bhara said.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Viktor Bout? Details on gun dealer in prisoner swap for Griner

Latest Stories

  • Jennifer Lopez just put a sleek twist on the Tinkerbell topknot hairstyle

    JLo just wore her hair in a sleek, Tinkerbell-style topknot bun and the exact hairspray used ⁠— Andrew Fitzsimons Hard Hairspray ⁠— is only £9 at Boots.

  • Viktor Bout, the arms dealer Russia has swapped for Brittney Griner

    Born in Dushanbe, Soviet Tajikistan, in 1967, Bout is reported to be fluent in several languages and to have served in the Soviet army as a military translator, including in Angola. - After the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, he was able to capitalise on a glut of cheap, Soviet-made weaponry that could be sold to customers in Africa, Asia and South America.

  • New $2 coin honouring life of Queen Elizabeth goes into circulation this month

    The Royal Canadian Mint has released a new $2 coin to mark the passing of Canada's recently deceased head of state, Queen Elizabeth. The coin, which the mint unveiled on Wednesday, will be similar to the existing toonie coins, with the familiar polar bear design in the middle and an image of the Queen on the obverse side, but instead of the silver exterior around a gold circle in the middle, the exterior will be black nickel. "Like a mourning band, the black outer ring surrounds the polar bear d

  • Biden says that US has not 'forgotten' about Russian prisoner Paul Whelan after securing Brittney Griner's release

    "This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said after the WNBA star was released from a Russian prison.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Simons' career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz led 111-110 after Kelly Olynyk’s twisting jumper and then had a chance to tie it at 114, but Simons swiped the ball from Jordan Clarkson as he rose for a 3-point attempt from the right angle. The Trail Blazers had lost seven of their last eight games before winning this thril

  • Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year contract that adds the right-hander to the team's rotation. “I mean the roster's, I think, fully set up for doing special things and having a long season,” he said. “But also ... that's one of my favorite mounds

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate