Viktor Arvidsson injury update: Nashville Predators forward out 4-6 weeks

Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Sunday.

Arvidsson was injured in the first period of Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues, when he was cross-checked into the Blues' net by defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. He fell after hitting his head on the crossbar. As the 26-year-old tried to get up, Bortuzzo delivered another check to Arvidsson's back, knocking him down again before goaltender Jordan Binnington delivered another hit to the forward.

Arvidsson skated off in pain and did not return to game action. Despite hitting his head on the play, the injury — which remains undisclosed — does not involve the upper body.

Viktor Arvidsson injured after taking two nasty cross-checks from Robert Bortuzzo pic.twitter.com/v8jVySeoab — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 24, 2019

Bortuzzo was given a hearing on Sunday and received a four-game suspension for his actions.

In 22 games for Nashville this season, Arvidsson has six goals and 15 points.