Vikram Vedha Remake Confirmed: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Film Gets Release Date

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film, ‘Vikram Vedha’. The film will be directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to make the big announcement. The film will be released in cinema halls on September 30, 2022. He tweeted, “HRITHIK – SAIF IN ‘VIKRAM VEDHA’ REMAKE… #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha… Pushkar-Gayathri – the director duo of the original film – will direct the #Hindi version too… 30 Sept 2022 release.” (sic)

It is the first time Hrithik and Saif will be coming together for a project. However, its shooting has been delayed due to the pandemic. As per a recent report on ETimes, the cast will be shooting abroad first as there is apprehension about the new coronavirus variant. The movie was supposed to go on the floors by mid-July. Hrithik had also begun prepping for it but the new delta variant of Covid has played spoil sport. The movie will be shifting base to another country probably and the Mumbai portions will be shot later when things get normal.

The original Vikram Vedha was made in Tamil, with R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. While Madhavan plays a cop, Vijay portrays a goon. It’s a twist on the Vikram Betaal story.

