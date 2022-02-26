‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Which Historical Figure in the Netflix Series (Photos)

The “Vikings” franchise is back, only this time it’s on Netflix.

“Vikings: Valhalla” is a sequel series to the hit History Channel series “Vikings,” which itself was rooted in real Norse history. This new show — the first season of which is now streaming exclusively on Netflix — is set 100 years after the events of “Vikings,” in the early 11th century.

The series is populated by real-life figures from history, as it charts the “origins” of people like Leif Erikson and King Canute “the Great.”

To keep track of who plays who and how each person factored into real history, we’ve put together a handy “Vikings: Valhalla” cast and character guide below.