Vikings-Steelers Capsule

MINNESOTA (1-0) at PITTSBURGH (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Minnesota 1-0, Pittsburgh 0-1

SERIES RECORD - Vikings lead 9-8

LAST MEETING - Vikings beat Steelers 34-27, Sept. 29, 2013

LAST WEEK - Vikings beat Saints 29-19; Steelers beat Browns 21-18

AP PRO32 RANKING - Vikings No. 9, Steelers No. 6 (tie)

VIKINGS OFFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (6T), PASS (2)

VIKINGS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (8), PASS (22)

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (29T), PASS (11T)

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (6), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -Minnesota's victory in 2013 was played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Vikings' last win in Pittsburgh came on Sept. 24, 1995. ... Minnesota WR Stefon Diggs caught two touchdown passes in opener. Randy Moss in 2004 was last Vikings player to catch multiple touchdowns in Week 1. ... Vikings QB Sam Bradford is 11-8 vs. AFC teams. ... Minnesota is 2-1 in road openers under coach Mike Zimmer. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook's 127 yards vs. Saints set club record by Viking in NFL debut. ... Minnesota DE Danielle Hunter has 8 1-2 sacks in last nine games. ... Pittsburgh is 9-1 in home openers under coach Mike Tomlin. ... Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger passed Fran Tarkenton for ninth all-time in passing yards last week (47,077). ... Roethlisberger's next 300-yard passing game will be 50th in career. ... Pittsburgh RB Le'Veon Bell's 32 yards rushing in opener tied career low. ... Steelers rookie LB T.J. Watt third player in NFL history to have two sacks and interception in first game. ... Pittsburgh WR Antonio Brown has NFL-high 492 receptions since start of 2013 season. ... Steelers are 15-5 at home vs. NFC under Tomlin. ... Pittsburgh CB Joe Haden second in passes defensed since entering NFL in 2010 (102). ... Steelers LB James Harrison played just four snaps in Week 1, fewest in a decade. ... Pittsburgh LB Bud Dupree (shoulder) could return after missing Week 1. ... Jesse James' two-touchdown game vs. Browns first by Pittsburgh tight end since 2013 (Heath Miller). ... Fantasy Tip: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant has way of finding end zone at Heinz Field. Bryant has scored 11 times in 12 home games during career. Steelers are 10-2 at home when Bryant plays.

