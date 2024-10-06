Vikings stave off Jets rally in London to improve to 5-0

Vikings safety Camryn Bynum was one of three Minnesota defenders who picked off Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

On Sunday, London became a football town, with the Minnesota Vikings facing off with the New York Jets in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although the Jets had a late drive to potentially take the lead, the Vikings broke up the rally to hold on to the win and move to 5-0.

It was a mixed performance for the Vikings, who started the game strong but could not keep things going on offense in the second quarter. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, had a rough start to the game, but gained more steam as the game went on, getting the Jets within six points in the fourth quarter.

With two minutes remaining, the Jets got the ball with Minnesota leading 23-16. However, Rodgers threw his third interception of the day, with the Vikings defense sealing the win in the final seconds.

The Vikings offense struck first with a field goal in the first quarter, and Minnesota defense was easily able to shut down the Jets from the jump. Aaron Rodgers threw two costly interceptions in the first quarter, starting with a pick-six from Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

On the next drive, Rodgers threw another interception, with his throw easily picked off by Minnesota safety Camryn Bynum. It's Rodgers' first time with multiple interceptions in a game since 2022.

The Jets offense did not get a first down until five minutes into the second quarter.

The Vikings, meanwhile, were able to keep driving on offense — getting great field position with the help of some Jets penalties. Minnesota scored another touchdown with four minutes left in the half, with C.J. Ham rushing a couple of yards for the score.

The Vikings are DOMINATING the Jets in London 👀



(via @NFL)

With less than two minutes, Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson had a stellar 30-yard punt return to give New York good field position for one final first-half possession. Rodgers was nearly sacked, but was able to get off the throw to Allen Lazard for the touchdown, bringing the score to 17-7 at halftime.

The third quarter was slow offensively, as the Jets defense was able to get some big stops on Minnesota. The Jets struck again with a field goal in the final minutes of the third quarter, with Rodgers continuing the drive despite getting his leg bent awkwardly beneath him.

The Vikings got another field goal of their own in the fourth quarter to bring the score to 20-10, while the Minnesota defense helped hold the score, getting three second-half sacks on Rodgers to keep the Jets from getting down the field. But a massive interception on Sam Darnold gave the Jets a chance for a momentum change. Brandin Echols pulled in the pick to give the Jets the ball back.

The Jets were able to convert that into another touchdown, with Rodgers throwing to Garrett Wilson to get New York within three points.

On the next drive, Minnesota had to settle for a field goal after the Jets defense kept them out of the end zone, extending the lead to 23-17.

It came down to one final drive for the Jets, who had more than two minutes to tie the game with a touchdown. But Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore had another idea, handing Rodgers his third interception with a massive, game-sealing pick.

STEPHON GILMORE PICKS OFF AARON RODGERS TO SEAL THE GAME



VIKINGS ARE 5-0 🤯



(via @NFL)

The Vikings will return from Europe triumphant, improving to 5-0 and starting the season on an especially strong note. But there are still some questions that need to be answered on offense. Darnold, who has been Minnesota's unexpected savior after JJ McCarthy's season-ending surgery, was 14-for-31, throwing for 179 yards and no touchdowns. The Minnesota offense as a whole struggled with first downs in the second half, and was lucky that the defense was able to save the win. The Vikings will need to improve their offensive production if they hope to stay undefeated.

New York, meanwhile, falls to 2-3, with the team raising questions of its own as the season goes on.