Vikings star's Australian crime drama Black Snow to come to BBC in the UK

Australian crime drama Black Snow is set to arrive in the UK on the BBC.

The series, which debuted in its home country earlier this year, stars Vikings' Travis Fimmel and follows the reopening of the case of a high school student's murder 20 years prior.

It has now been revealed that the six-part series will air on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with an exact release date yet to be confirmed.

The full synopsis reads: "A small-town Australian high-school gathers for the ceremonial opening of a time-capsule buried by a class some 20 years ago, shortly after the murder of class-member Isabelle Baker.

"Isabelle’s family and the police are shocked when the capsule is opened to reveal cryptic messages in Isabelle’s written statement.

"These messages and other long-lost items suggest Isabelle had known she was in danger in the days leading to her murder. The case is re-opened causing heartache for the family and raising questions that certain people would rather not answer."

Head of BBC programme acquisition Sue Deeks said: "Australia’s South Sea Island community is the fascinating setting for this dark and haunting murder mystery – its twists and turns will keep viewers guessing until the very end."

As well as Fimmel, Black Snow stars Dark Shadows' Gulliver McGrath, Jemmason Power, Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Eden Cassady and Seini Willett.

Meanwhile, last year it was confirmed that Fimmel had joined Dune spin-off series Dune: The Sisterhood in the role of Desmond Hart, "a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood".

Black Snow will air on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

