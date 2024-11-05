Vikings make specialist switches as kicker Reichard, long snapper DePaola land on injured reserve

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed rookie kicker Will Reichard and All-Pro long snapper Andrew DePaola on injured reserve on Tuesday, forcing a midseason switch at two vital positions for at least the next four games.

The Vikings were planning to sign kicker John Parker Romo and long snapper Jake McQuaide as their replacements, according to a person with knowledge of the decisions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contracts were not finalized.

The 27-year-old Romo has never kicked in a regular-season NFL game. He was signed by the Vikings in March but released a week into training camp once Reichard, a sixth-round draft pick out of Alabama, had control of the job.

After stints at Central Arkansas and Tulsa to start his college career, Romo transferred to Virginia Tech. He made all 34 extra points and went 18 for 22 on field goals in 2021, his final season with the Hokies. Romo also has had roster stints in the NFL with Chicago and Detroit. He kicked in 2023 for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL.

The 36-year-old McQuaide is in his 14th season in the NFL, including 10 with the Rams, first in St. Louis, then in Los Angeles. His last year with the Rams, 2020, was current Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's first season as offensive coordinator of the club. Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels was a teammate of McQuaide for two years (2012-13) and later his assistant special teams coach with the Rams (2018-19).

McQuade also has been a long snapper for Dallas and Detroit and most recently had a practice-squad stint with Chicago last month. He has played in 190 regular-season games and 10 playoff games.

Reichard has a quadriceps strain. He was 14 for 14 on field goals and 20 for 20 on extra points over the first seven games, before pulling a 53-yard try wide right and hitting a 31-yard attempt off the right upright in the second quarter on Sunday against Indianapolis. Daniels said he believes the injury occurred after those misses during an extra point. Reichard finished the game, making all three extra-point attempts in the second half and handling three kickoffs.

“That dude is tough as all get out. He managed to kind of grind it out,” Daniels said.

Reichard’s field-goal rate (94.9%) trails only Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell and Washington’s Austin Seibert in the league among kickers with at least 15 attempts. Reichard is one of four kickers with at least 20 attempts to make every extra point this season.

DePaola will have minor surgery on his hand, another injury that occurred on Sunday. DePaola, who was a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two years and was an AP All-Pro pick for 2023, hasn’t missed a game since joining the Vikings (6-2) midway through the 2020 season.

Both DePaola and Reichard will be eligible to return to the active roster for the team's game on Dec. 8 against Atlanta. The Vikings play at Jacksonville this week, at Tennessee on Nov. 17, at Chicago on Nov. 24 and at home against Arizona on Dec. 1.

Dave Campbell, The Associated Press