Vikings sign RB Cook to complete contracts for draft class

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed their second-round pick, running back Dalvin Cook, to put their entire rookie class under contract one month after the draft.

Cook's deal was done Wednesday. He was the last of the team's 11 draft picks to sign.

Cook was the 41st overall selection out of Florida State, the third running back off the board. He finished his career with the Seminoles as their all-time leading rusher with 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns over three seasons.

Cook will compete with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon for carries. Speaking to reporters after practice, a few hours before he signed his contract, Cook said he's had his ''rookie moment'' in adjusting to the speed of the defense during organized practices with the full team, which began last week.

