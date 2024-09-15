Advertisement

Vikings' Sam Darnold throws a rocket to Justin Jefferson for a 97-yard touchdown

The 49ers turned over on downs near the Minnesota end zone, giving Darnold a chance to extend the lead with a beautiful score

kari anderson
Contributing writer
·2 min read
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Sam Darnold helped the Minnesota Vikings get off to a good start on Sunday, throwing to wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a stunning 97-yard touchdown against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

The score gave the Vikings a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, just after the 49ers turned the ball over on downs near the goal line.

Darnold connected with Jefferson off a stunning pass from inside the Vikings' own end zone. Jefferson reeled in the catch just past midfield and was able to cut around San Francisco's defense for the touchdown.

The 49ers had gone for it on fourth-and-short near the goal line, but failed to get across, handing the ball back to Minnesota. On second-and-9, Darnold launched the ball 50 yards toward Jefferson, a somewhat risky move (with a low probability) that ultimately paid off.

With the reception, Jefferson passed 6,000 career receiving yards. Jefferson achieved the milestone in 62 games, tied for the fastest in NFL history.

Jefferson's massive catch comes a day after he made comments separating him from the rest of the NFL's elite receiver corps. When asked if watching how the 49ers defended the New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, in San Francisco's dominant Week 1 win helped him prepare for Sunday, Jefferson shut down the comparison.

"I mean, respectfully, I'm not Garrett Wilson. Teams play me totally different," Jefferson said.

On Sunday, he and Darnold proved that again.