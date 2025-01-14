Advertisement

Vikings-Rams: L.A. pummels Sam Darnold, Minnesota in 27-9 NFC wild-card rout

For one week, Rams brush off disruption caused by wildfires disaster in Los Angeles

frank schwab
Senior writer
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes in Los Angeles' victory against Minnesota in the wild-card round on Monday night. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The ability of professional athletes on the highest level to focus on the task at hand, and block out whatever else is going on in their world, can be remarkable.

The Los Angeles Rams could not have been focused on football over the past week, not with deadly wildfires affecting a huge part of the Los Angeles area. They could see smoke from their practice facility. There was concern about their own homes and loved ones. Preparing to face a 14-3 Minnesota Vikings team wasn’t the priority. It didn’t help the Rams that the game had to be moved from their home of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to a neutral site in Arizona either.

And yet, when Monday night’s game kicked off, the Rams played their best game of the entire season in a 27-9 victory against the Vikings in the NFC wild-card round.

The Vikings, who were 14-3 during the regular season, never had a chance. The Rams dominated from the start, burying the Vikings in a win. The Rams advance to the divisional round, and will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Rams' win featured a total meltdown by Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, whose good season unraveled in Week 18 and on Monday night, but the Rams' defense had plenty to do with his mistakes.

If the Rams would have come out flat and lost, nobody would have blamed them. Instead the Rams had one of the more impressive playoff performances we’ve seen in a while, given the circumstances.

If the Rams were distracted by what was happening back in Southern California, you’d have never known it by the way they started Monday night’s game.

On the first play, Matthew Stafford hit Puka Nacua for a 27-yard gain. That started a 70-yard drive that ended with Stafford hitting Kyren Williams for a 5-yard touchdown. Then the Rams forced a quick three-and-out, with the Vikings’ first two plays losing 11 yards. Then another Rams drive, though an unnecessary roughness penalty was a reason it stalled and Los Angeles had to settle for a field goal and a 10-0 lead.

The momentum never really stopped. There was a potentially huge mistake when the Vikings seemed to recover a fumble and return it for a touchdown, but it was overturned on a replay review when officials said Stafford was flipping the ball forward for an incomplete pass. The Rams kept rolling after barely avoiding that huge mistake. Darnold was strip-sacked and the fumble was returned by defensive end Jared Verse for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the final minute of the first half, Stafford hit tight end Davis Allen for a touchdown. The Rams led 24-3 at halftime. The Rams had six sacks at halftime, the first time since 1988 that a team had six sacks in the first half of a playoff game.

Everything was going well for the team that was displaced by the wildfires. The team that went 14-3 during the regular season looked like it didn’t belong in the playoffs at all.

When the Rams sat starters in Week 18, it seemed odd. That led to a loss, and instead of a chance at the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs the Rams moved down to No. 4. They were guaranteed to get the loser of the Vikings-Detroit Lions finale, a battle of two teams that were 14-2 at that point.

It revealed that Rams head coach Sean McVay wasn’t worried at all about facing either team, and perhaps the Vikings in particular.

The Rams beat the Vikings once in the regular season and matched up well against them. The Vikings had a great defensive season under coordinator Brian Flores, but Stafford was excellent in identifying the many blitzes Minnesota threw at him and getting the ball out fast. The defense built off what the Lions started in Week 18, making Darnold look like a confused and unsure quarterback. Even when Darnold finally threw a touchdown, to T.J. Hockenson in the third quarter, it was an inaccurate pass that Hockenson made a great play on to pin it to his hip. Darnold was off all night, due in large part to the pressure the Rams consistently generated.

The Rams will move on for a tough matchup against an Eagles team that is 13-1 since the end of September, counting Philly's win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But it’s safe to assume the Rams will be mentally prepared for any adversity they face in that game.

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER41 updates
  • Ryan Young

    Sam Darnold's disastrous playoff debut

    With the lights turned bright, Sam Darnold did not meet the moment Monday night. What do the Vikings do now?

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Sam Darnold's brutal night against the Rams. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Up next: Rams vs. Eagles

    With their win, the Rams will advance to the divisional round to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. That game is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Lincoln Financial Field.

    For the full divisional round schedule, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    Final: Rams 27, Vikings 9

    The Rams complete the blowout win, and they're headed to the next round. They'll take on the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.

    The Rams had nine total sacks on the night, which tied an NFL playoff record.

    Rams stats

    Matthew Stafford: 19-of-27 for 209 yards with two touchdowns

    Kyren Williams: 76 yards on 16 carries

    Tyler Higbee: 58 yards on five receptions

    Vikings stats

    Sam Darnold: 25-of-40 for 245 yards, one touchdown, one interception

    Aaron Jones: 48 yards on 13 carries

    T.J. Hockenson: 64 yards, one touchdown on five catches

  • Ryan Young

    Rams take over on downs

    Now, we're really done here. Sam Darnold took a shot on fourth and long, and the Vikings turn it over on downs with 3:35 left. The Rams will now try to run out the clock and end this thing.

  • Ryan Young

    Sam Darnold finally had the Vikings moving (kind of), and then he was just drilled in the backfield for a hard sack. We're done here.

  • Ryan Young

    A series of penalties killed the Rams on that drive, which forced them to punt it back to Minnesota. The Vikings don’t have a lot of time left, and will need to put points on the board quickly. Otherwise, this thing is over.

  • Ryan Young

    Sam Darnold dropped ... again

    The Vikings were cruising, and then it all fell apart. The Rams sacked Sam Darnold deep in the backfield again to set up a long fourth down, and they'll have to punt.

  • Ryan Young

    End of 3: Rams 27, Vikings 9

    Minnesota is still deep in its own territory, and will have to score quickly in the fourth quarter if it’s going to mount a comeback.

  • Ryan Young

    The Rams fail to respond after the Vikings' score, but they whipped out a 54-yard punt to pin Minnesota inside its own 5.

    The Vikings will take over now with about two minutes left in the quarter. If they're going to make a comeback, a score here is critical.

  • Ryan Young

    Finally, the Vikings find the end zone

    T.J. Hockenson broke open a 26-yard score, and the Vikings' streak of 21-straight drives without a touchdown is finally over. It's his first touchdown of the year, and the longest pass play of the night for Minnesota.

    Their two-point attempt failed, though, so it's 27-9.

  • Ryan Young

    Rams add 3 more

    The Rams’ drive stalled out, but Joshua Karty extended their lead with a 44-yard field goal. The Rams are up 27-3 now with 7:19 left in the third quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    Cooper Kupp with a wild grab

    Well that's one way to make your first catch of the night. Cooper Kupp keeps the Rams' drive alive with this deep grab.

  • Ryan Young

    Tyler Higbee out with chest injury

  • Ryan Young

    Sam Darnold got one 15-yard pass to Jordan Addison, but otherwise their opening drive of the second half was much of the same. He just threw behind a wide-open Nailor on third down, and out comes the Vikings’ punt team.

  • Jason Owens

    Halftime: Rams pummeling Sam Darnold en route to 24-3 lead

    Sam Darnold's dream season has taken a dark turn over the course of two games. After a poor start in last week's season-finale loss to the Lions, Darnold's career playoff debut is a disaster through two quarters.

    Darnold's taken six sacks and committed two turnovers as the Rams have jumped out to a 24-3 lead over Darnold's Vikings

    First-half stats:

    Sam Darnold: 13 of 16 for 113 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception; 6 sacks taken, 1 fumble lost/returned for TD
    Matthew Stafford: 14 of 20 for 154 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 turnovers, 0 sacks taken

    Aaron Jones: 7 carries for 30 yards; 1 catch for 6 yards
    Kyren Williams: 5 carries for 37 yards; 3 catches for 16 yards and 1 touchdown

    Justin Jefferson: 5 catches for 58 yards
    Tyler Higbee: 5 catches for 58 yards

    Vikings total offense: 120 yards on 3.6 yards per play
    Rams total offense: 191 yards on 7.6 yards per play

    Vikings turnovers: 2
    Rams turnovers: 0

  • Ryan Young

    The Vikings lost that game to Washington 17-10, for what it's worth...

  • Ryan Young

    Touchdown, Rams

    The Rams are completely dominating this one. Davis Allen just ran in a 13-yard touchdown catch — his first of the year — after their fourth down stop, and the Rams are up 24-3 now just before halftime.

  • Ryan Young

    Vikings can't convert on 4th down

    This has been a brutal first half for Sam Darnold and the Vikings. He just took a sack on a 4th and 2 near midfield, and the Rams will take over with solid field position and a chance to score before half.

  • Ryan Young

    Another Vikings turnover

    The Vikings had one fumble overturned, but then they committed another just a few plays later. This one was, well, much worse.

    Sam Darnold was hit in the backfield and lost the ball, which resulted in a long 57-yard touchdown run from Jared Verse. The Rams are suddenly up 17-3.

  • Ryan Young

    The Rams' drive after their interception didn't result in much, and the Vikings just barely missed blocking their punt. They'll take over now at their own 10 yard line.

    I have no clue how this punt wasn't blocked.

  • Ryan Young

    Sam Darnold throws an INT

    The Rams made up for their special teams mistake almost immediately. Sam Darnold just threw a bad interception to Cobie Durant, and the Rams will take over near midfield.

  • Ryan Young

    Vikings catch a break

    Well that helps the Vikings. After a Rams sack set up a long third down attempt, which failed, the Vikings catch a break after drawing a running into the kicker penalty.

    They'll get a fresh set of downs now early in the second quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    The Rams are having no issue getting to Sam Darnold so far tonight.

  • Jason Owens

    Was this an incomplete pass?

    The Vikings just thought they had a strip sack of Matthew Stafford and a touchdown. But officials ruled it an incomplete pass after Stafford released the ball at the last second. He also avoided intentional grounding on the play. A big break for the Rams.

  • Jason Owens

    Vikings settle for field goal after another sack of Sam Darnold

    Sam Darnold took his second sack in two possessions to push the Vikings into second-and-17 in Rams territory. The Vikings salvaged a 34-yard field goal by Will Reichard to cut their deficit to 10-3 early in the second quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Rams add a field goal for 10-0 lead

    The Rams' second drive was short-circuited by a 15-yard late-hit penalty near the red zone that set them up with second-and-16. They came up short of the end zone, but scored on a 34-yard field goal by Joshua Karty to extend their lead to 10-0.

  • Jason Owens

    Matthew Stafford just thew his first incompletion after a 10-for-10 start

  • Jason Owens

    Rough start for Sam Darnold

    Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had his worst game with Minnesota in the biggest game of his career last week against the Lions. The first playoff drive of his career features a second-down sack and a 3-and-out punt.

    The Rams get the ball back with a 7-0 lead after one possession for each team.

  • Jason Owens

    Rams score TD after Vikings bite on fourth-down hard count

    The Rams are on the board first with a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Kyren Williams for a 7-0 lead.

    The touchdown was set up by a Vikings penalty on fourth down on the previous play. Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard jumped into the neutral zone on a fourth-and-1 hard count, giving the Rams a first down.

  • Jason Owens

    Crowd forces Rams timeout

    The Rams had to burn a timeout in the red zone to get a play call correct. The home-field advantage they would have enjoyed in Los Angeles is no more. It's roughly a 50-50 crowd with a loud Vikings contingent in the stands.

  • Jason Owens

    A hot start for the Rams, who get a 27-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua on the opening play from scrimmage.

  • Jason Owens

    Rams will have the ball first

    The Vikings won the coin toss and deferred. They'll kick off first.

  • Jason Owens

    Kickoff's almost underway following a pregame tribute to Los Angeles from former Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth.

  • Jason Owens

    More reports of a strong Vikings fan contingent

    Will the Vikings have the edge in the crowd tonight?

  • Jason Owens

    Quarterback Matthew Stafford is among the Rams players sporting gear in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

  • Jason Owens

    Neutral wild-card crowd?

    While technically a Rams home game, the move to Arizona has opened opportunities for Vikings fans to scoop up tickets and make the trek to Glendale. Early returns show a strong Vikings contingent in the stands.

  • Jason Owens

    Rams greats show support for LAFD

    Rams greats including Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth are in the building while showing their support for the Los Angeles Fire Department:

  • Jason Owens

    While the seats remain Cardinal red, the Cardinals did their best to make the NFC West-rival Rams feel at home at State Farm Stadium for what was supposed to be a Rams home game.

    The turf and the signage around the field Monday night would be at home in Inglewood.

  • Jason Owens

    Rams fans arrive by the busload from Los Angeles

    Rams fans got the party started early on a bus ride from Los Angeles to Arizona. Originally scheduled as a home game in Los Angeles, Monday's wild-card game against the Vikings was moved to Arizona because of the wildfires devastating Los Angeles. Plenty of Rams fans were ready to make the trip.

  • Jason Owens

    Emmanuel Forbes Jr. among Rams inactives

    Former Commanders first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. played two games including a Week 18 start after joining the Rams late in the season. But he won't play Monday night. He's among the Rams' inactives for Monday's wild-card game.

    Rams inactives:

    QB Stetson Bennett
    WR Tyler Johnson
    CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
    OLB Brennan Jackson
    OL Justin Dedich
    OL Joe Noteboom

  • Jason Owens

    Daniel Jones not active for Vikings

    Daniel Jones will not be available for his Vikings debut against the Rams in the event that Minnesota needs to go to a backup quarterback. Jones is inactive for Monday's wild-card game after being elevated to the 53-man roster last week.