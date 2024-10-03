Vikings plan to bring Hockenson back to practice this week in latest step toward return

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings plan to open tight end T.J. Hockenson's practice window later this week, putting the two-time Pro Bowl pick another step closer to returning from the torn ACL and MCL in his right knee suffered Dec. 24 in the Week 16 game last season.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Hockenson, who started the season on the physically unable to perform list, would start practicing with the team Friday in London. Hockenson will then have 21 days to continue ramping up before the Vikings (4-0) must add him to the active roster.

“I’ve been pushing to get out there as fast as I can, but I told them at the beginning: ‘I’m kind of a workhorse. Throughout this whole process, I’m going to do everything times two that you’re going to tell me to do, so you’re going to have to put the reins on me and pull me back,’” Hockenson said Wednesday after finishing his individual workout.

Hockenson credited vice president of player health and performance Tyler Williams and associate head athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Matt Duhamel and the rest of their staff for harnessing his eagerness without letting him skip steps.

“These guys have done a really good job of not really putting timelines in my head, because that stuff really gets to me,” Hockenson said. “They did a really great job of just being like, ‘Hey, today’s today, and attack that goal and just go after it,’ so that’s what I’ve done throughout this entire process. There’s been hundreds of goals and I’ve tried to hit every single one of them.”

After the Vikings play Sunday in London against the New York Jets, they have their bye week before an Oct. 20 home game against the Detroit Lions. Because their game after that at the Los Angeles Rams is on a Thursday night, Oct. 24, the Vikings could wait three more games on Hockenson if he weren't deemed ready.

The latest date they could activate him would be Oct. 25, or else he'd have to go on season-ending injured reserve. Using the full window would bring Hockenson back in advance of a Nov. 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Johnny Mundt has largely filled in for Hockenson, with Josh Oliver having his role increased. Sam Darnold leads the NFL in passer rating and touchdown passes, and having Hockenson on the field can only help.

“However the guys are doing, I just want to be out there with them,” Hockenson said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Dave Campbell, The Associated Press