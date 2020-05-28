Vikings on death of black man at hands of police: 'Our thoughts are with the George Floyd family'

The death of a black man at the hands of Minneapolis police has prompted outrage on social media and anger in the streets.

Video release Monday showed a white police officer pin his knee on George Floyd’s neck against a Minneapolis street. Floyd repeatedly pleaded “I cannot breath” as the officer maintained pressure on his neck for several minutes.

Floyd was later declared dead. Four officers involved in the incident have been fired, while Floyd’s family demands murder charges.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vikings respond after NFL players express outrage

The scene elicited immediate outcry from many in the sports community who have spoken repeatedly on the familiar scene of deadly police brutality against black men in America.

Two days later, it prompted a response from the Vikings.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred Monday evening just blocks from our stadium,” the statement reads. “Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe.

“Our thoughts are with the George Floyd family and all individuals who have been affected by this tragedy.”

The statement was the first of any official NFL capacity on the issue after current and former players like Torrey Smith, Donté Stallworth, Emmanuel Acho and Demarcus Lawrence led the call on Tuesday for change and support from people outside the black community to help enact it.

Much of the initial reaction from athletes elicited Colin Kaepernick, whom no NFL team would hire after his protests against police brutality became politically toxic.

The Vikings responded on Wednesday after outrage engulfed Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: