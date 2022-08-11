Vikings' Kendricks builds rapport with new LB partner Hicks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN HALL
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eric Kendricks
    Eric Kendricks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Danielle Hunter
    Danielle Hunter
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks, a decade of playing next to Anthony Barr made it easy to be on the same page with his close friend and former roommate — simply with a knowing glance.

Kendricks and Barr, first at UCLA and then with the Vikings, developed a sense of mutual understanding on the field that allowed them to rapidly adjust to what opposing offenses presented. Sometimes all it took was just “the look.”

Now Kendricks, in his eighth season with Minnesota, glances at Barr’s familiar purple No. 55 and instead sees former Green Bay standout Za’Darius Smith. In new coordinator Ed Donatell’s 3-4 defense, former Arizona linebacker Jordan Hicks is now to Kendricks’ side.

The familiarity for Kendricks is gone, but a new bond has been forming quickly with Hicks.

“Him being in the same position I’ve been in, us to have multiple looks, multiple defenses, I feel like we just kind of have a general understanding of football,” Kendricks said. “Shoot, we just get each other. It works out nice.”

A week after being a salary-cap cut by Arizona, Hicks signed a two-year, $10 million contract in March with the Vikings. Donatell was already set to implement the 3-4 after Minnesota had used a 4-3 defense for years under coach Mike Zimmer.

Hicks, who posted at least 100 tackles each season while starting every game the last three years for the Cardinals, was paired with Kendricks inside. Barr became a free agent and recently signed a one-year contract with Dallas.

“It’s special because you don’t always get that opportunity to play next to somebody that sees things the way you do and thinks the way you do and plays football at such a high level for that long,” Hicks said. “It’s all jelling, and we’re still working and we’re still growing."

The Vikings have enjoyed instant cohesiveness on the outside, too, with Smith and Danielle Hunter forming an immediate connection. The togetherness is even more vital inside, where Kendricks and Hicks have worked to quickly create that.

“To have Jordan Hicks come in here and fit in, to have Eric feel comfortable, that’s special,” Donatell said. “With those two guys playing together, right now how they play off each other, I haven’t been around much better. I’ve been as good but nothing better than that.”

Donatell said both Kendricks and Hicks, separately, approached him during the spring and mentioned how much they liked playing alongside the other.

“You can go out and recruit players, but it’s important to bond them and they bonded themselves,” Donatell said. “What a special plus for us, for the coaches. We’re happy with those two guys. It’s really a neat relationship. It’s almost like Za’Darius and Danielle: They’re inseparable, and they didn’t know each other five months ago.”

Kendricks and Hicks both pointed to their career similarities as reasons for their fast connection.

Both were drafted in 2015 — Kendricks in the second round out of UCLA and Hicks to Philadelphia in the third round out of Texas. Hicks played with Kendricks’ brother, Mychal, with the Eagles. They both have led their teams in tackles. Kendricks has been a leader on and off the field during his time in Minnesota. Hicks was a captain the past two years for Arizona.

Only two players in the league registered at least 100 tackles and four sacks last season: Kendricks and Hicks.

“We’re starting to figure out things on the fly,” Kendricks said. “Our offense shows us different looks. We may see different looks in two-minute, different situations, and we’re starting to figure out how we’re going to play those situations. A lot of communication between the two of us, but we’re very much on the same page when it comes to everything.”

So much so that the nonverbal communication – like that enjoyed by Kendricks and Barr before – is also coming together. Kendricks and Hicks have even discussed “the look.”

“We’re getting there,” Hicks said. “We actually talked about ‘the look’ the other day. Nonverbal communication where we just know what each other is thinking and reacting off of it. That’s what we’re practicing. That’s the beauty in training camp and going against our offense that has so many different wrinkles to it. We’ve been able to have a lot of things that we’ve had to talk through and work through, and it’s making us better.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."