Vikings face abrupt finish, roster churn after all that fun

  • Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins walks off the field after an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    1/5

    Giants Vikings Football

    Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins walks off the field after an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins thorws as he's pressured by New York Giants' Jarrad Davis during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    2/5

    Giants Vikings Football

    Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins thorws as he's pressured by New York Giants' Jarrad Davis during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins thorws during the second half of an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    3/5

    Giants Vikings Football

    Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins thorws during the second half of an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reacts during the first half of an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    4/5

    Giants Vikings Football

    Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reacts during the first half of an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter sacks New York Giants' Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    5/5

    Giants Vikings Football

    Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter sacks New York Giants' Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins walks off the field after an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins thorws as he's pressured by New York Giants' Jarrad Davis during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins thorws during the second half of an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reacts during the first half of an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter sacks New York Giants' Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DAVE CAMPBELL
·5 min read

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs.

The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the departure of some of the players who contributed heavily to 13 wins, an NFC North division title and a strong chemistry that fueled this run behind new head coach Kevin O'Connell.

“We have such a great group, and you know when the season ends that this group doesn’t stay the same moving forward,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said after the 31-24 loss to the New York Giants at home on Sunday in the first round.

“That’s hard to accept, especially with how many great players are in there.”

There's always year-to-year turnover in the NFL, but general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and his staff will face an especially difficult round of decisions over the next two months as he and O'Connell enter their second season together.

“This team was pretty close, a lot of good relationships,” safety Harrison Smith said. “We wanted to do more and just didn’t get it done.”

The Vikings have eight players scheduled for eight-figure salary cap hits in 2023, in order: Cousins, wide receiver Adam Thielen, right tackle Brian O'Neill, Smith, outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, running back Dalvin Cook, outside linebacker Danielle Hunter and inside linebacker Eric Kendricks. Only Hunter (28), Cook (27) and O'Neill (27) are under 30.

There are weaknesses, particularly on the interior of the offensive line and among the defensive backs, that need more than just the draft to address. That means a restructured contract or two likely won't cut it. To create space, a valuable player or two will probably have to be cut — perhaps without a clear-cut replacement currently available.

“We did things that a lot of people didn’t think we were going to do from the start of the season. We’re proud about that. Definitely not proud about losing tonight and not being able to go on,” said Justin Jefferson, whose league-leading 1,809 receiving yards led the list of accomplishments. “It’s definitely going to be tough not seeing some of these faces in the locker room next year.”

FURTHER DETERIORATION

One of the reasons why the job opened for O'Connell was the recent struggles of a once-dominant defense under his predecessor Mike Zimmer, whose specialty was on that side of the ball. The group slipped even more under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, putting his status with the team in doubt. There was promise of a productive pass rush with Hunter and Smith on the edges, but in addition to finishing second to last in the league in yards allowed, the Vikings ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in pressure percentage and sack percentage.

With the speedy Brian Asamoah, a third-round draft pick last year, waiting in the wings, Kendricks is the veteran on defense whose return is most in question with the smallest dead-money hit among the group of eight-figure players. Even if the base 3-4 scheme under Donatell didn't fit Kendricks as well as Zimmer's 4-3 system, he would be tough to replace.

“Eric has a crazy, crazy ability to know what’s coming,” linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "He’s one of the most talented middle linebackers I’ve ever had the opportunity to play with.”

BETTER VIBES

The environment around team headquarters a year ago was at a low point after a second straight losing season that led to the firing of Zimmer, but the improvement in that area at the direction of the sunny O'Connell is an asset the Vikings can keep for 2023 and doesn't count against the cap.

“The biggest difference is the culture around here,” Cook said. “Guys believed each and every game that we could win each and every one of them.”

SPEAKING OF COOK

Cook is still only 27, but he's another one whose future is murky by virtue of the undervalued and punishing position he plays entering his seventh NFL season. There's no guaranteed salary left on his contract, only prorated signing bonus portions that come with about $6.2 million in dead money if he were to be released prior to the start of free agency.

Cook topped 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth straight season, but most importantly he was healthy for all 18 games — the only time in his career he didn't miss at least three games.

“That’s always been my goal, just to finish with these guys. A lot of games that I didn’t finish a few years ago or whenever it was, it was just on your conscience that I could’ve helped these guys win a game,” Cook said. “Being available all year for these guys, that means a lot to me.”

JEFFERSON NEXT?

The Vikings have two more years of contract control over Jefferson at his rookie-deal rate, but he will eligible to sign an extension this offseason. He's all but certain to set the wide receiver record for richest deal, with more yards through a player's first three years than anyone in NFL history.

“It’s not really something that I’m really worried about," Jefferson said. "I want to win a Super Bowl. That’s the thing that I’m most focused on. The money comes with the job.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Hubbard's fumble return gives Bengals 24-17 win over Ravens

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson. The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills defense, which forced six punts and

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday with another scoring spree. There were eight different Colorado players with at least a point, including two assists from Evan Rodrigues and Devon Toews. MacKinnon also had two assists for a four-point day. Tr

  • Canadiens top Predators 4-3 on night of honouring former defenceman P.K Subban

    MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui