Vikings' Everson Griffen being evaluated at hospital after weekend incident

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is reportedly being evaluated at a Minneapolis-area hospital after an incident last Saturday, according to ESPN.

‘Getting help for personal matters’

A league source told ESPN that Griffen is being evaluated after a Saturday incident in which police had to be called to the hotel where Griffen has been staying.

The source reiterated that Griffen is “getting assistance on personal matters” and that the NFL is “comfortable he has a good support system around him.”

NFL Network reported that concerns for Griffen’s mental health predate Saturday’s incident.

Threatening to shoot others inside hotel

According to the police report, Minneapolis Police Department responded to an incident at Hotel Ivy in the city on Saturday afternoon because of someone who was verbally threatening to shoot hotel staff members if he wasn’t let into his room.

Although the name of the person was redacted in the police report, multiple reports have confirmed that the individual was Griffen.

The incident report further says that hotel staff believed Griffen was possibly under the influence of alcohol or narcotics and that Griffen had checked into the hotel last week; staff said he caused a disturbance “each time he walks through the lobby.”

Griffen, 30, was not arrested and police are not investigating the incident, with a Minneapolis Police spokesman telling the Associated Press that there was no indication that the threats Griffen made were credible, and that he did not have a weapon.

Griffen did not play in the Vikings’ game against Buffalo on Sunday, and was not at practice on Monday.

