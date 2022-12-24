Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's 61-yard FG

·4 min read

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he'd never before made in a game from that distance.

The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again.

Joseph's franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired gave the Vikings a 27-24 victory on Saturday that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot and set an NFL record with their 11th one-score win of the season.

“You don’t blink. You don’t flinch. You don’t waver," said Joseph, who has made three game-winners with less than 25 seconds in regulation plus two overtime field goals this season. "Because we know where we’ve been, and we know what we’re capable of.”

T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins, who threw for a third score to Justin Jefferson with three minutes to go that was set up by a blocked punt and gave the Vikings (12-3) an eight-point lead.

Saquon Barkley's 27-yard rush right up the middle on fourth-and-two for the Giants (8-6-1) with 2:01 left and the ensuing two-point conversion pass from Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger tied it up.

But despite a seven-yard sack by safety Landon Collins at the Minnesota 41 that forced the Vikings to burn their final timeout with 19 seconds on the clock, Cousins found Jefferson for yet another clutch third-down completion on a time-consuming bubble screen. The NFL's leading receiver had room to take it all the way before being tripped on a 17-yard gain.

Jefferson finished with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. He converted third downs four times in the second half.

“It’s a pleasure and an honour to coach a player like that who can show up in those biggest moments,” O'Connell said.

Cousins quickly spiked the ball before Joseph jogged out for an on-target kick that had plenty of distance to spare to send the Vikings into a familiar sideline frenzy after yet another tense victory.

“You could kind of feel it in the locker room just how proud everyone was of him,” O'Connell said.

The Giants got the help they needed with losses by NFC pursuers Detroit and Seattle, but they didn’t seal the deal with the win required to secure a wild-card spot.

“We made more mistakes than them. Majority of the time or not, you’re going to lose those games," said Barkley, who rushed 14 times for 84 yards.

Jones had 334 yards and a touchdown to Isaiah Hodgins with one interception on 30-for-42 passing, but his teammates — on offence and defence — had trouble hanging on to the ball.

Bellinger lost a fumble at the Minnesota 23 in the first quarter. Richie James dropped a third-and-five pass from the 37 that would’ve moved the sticks in the fourth quarter, forcing the Giants to settle for Graham Gano’s third field goal that cut the lead to 17-16 with 6:24 left.

Late in the third quarter, Cor’Dale Flott bobbled his interception attempt at the Giants' 40. After a replay reversal of the turnover call on the field, the Vikings resumed their drive and finished it in the end zone.

Hockenson made a leaping catch above safety Julian Love and cornerback Darnay Holmes that he secured with both hands all the way through the hard landing on his back. That 15-yard score gave Minnesota the lead back with 14:12 to go.

After their NFL-record comeback from a 33-point deficit to beat Indianapolis, the Vikings importantly dodged the letdown that can follow such a spirited win.

“They made the plays they needed to win it,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "Give them credit.”

JEFFERSON MOVING ON UP

Jefferson passed Randy Moss to set the single-season Vikings record for receiving yards with 1,756 and counting. He also hit the 100-yard mark for the 24th time in 48 games. That's the most in NFL history through a player's first four seasons, and Jefferson is still in his third year.

“You can’t amaze me anymore, just the things he’s able to do week in and week out,” Patrick Peterson said. “To be able to sustain that level of success is remarkable.”

INJURY REPORT

Giants: After the front four finally got healthy at the same time, DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle) was hurt in the second quarter and didn't return. He has 4 1/2 sacks in the past four games. ... CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) was inactive for the fifth straight game.

Vikings: CB Cameron Dantzler (active) and C Garrett Bradbury (back) were inactive, replaced by Duke Shelley and Austin Schlottman in the starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host Indianapolis on Jan. 1.

Vikings: Play at Green Bay on Jan. 1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Dave Campbell, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Giants playoff celebration will have to wait after Vikings nail last-second 61-yard field goal

    The Giants can still clinch a playoff berth by winning next Sunday at home vs. the Colts. But this was a missed opportunity and a frustrating loss.

  • Everything About Lupita Nyong'o's Boyfriend, Selema Masekela

    Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela went Instagram official with an adorable declaration of their love sharing a collection of clips in which their outfits change.

  • Justin Jefferson breaks Randy Moss' Vikings season yardage record, Calvin Johnson's NFL record next?

    Justin Jefferson is having a remarkable season.

  • Jimmy Johnson has solution to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s interception problems

    Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games

  • Joseph's long FG sends Jefferson, Vikings past Giants 27-24

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings (12-3), including a 3-yard toss to Justin Jefferson with 3 minutes to go that was set up by a blocked punt. Jefferson finished with 12 catches for 133 yards, and T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 receptions for 109 ya

  • NFL Week 16 scores: Ravens clinch playoff spot, Vikings win another thriller

    The NFL takes center stage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and several teams are looking for a holiday miracle with the playoffs on the horizon.

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Blue Jays acquire Varsho from Diamondbacks for Moreno and Gurriel Jr.

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and catcher Gabriel Moreno. Varsho hit 27 homers and drove in 74 runs for the Diamondbacks last season. He gives the Blue Jays a much-needed power bat from the left side. Gurriel spent five seasons with Toronto. He hit five homers and drove in 52 runs last season. Moreno was one of Toronto's top prospects. He made his big-league debut last June and

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing and the Carolina Panthers racked up a franchise record 320 yards on the ground to beat the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday and keep their NFC South title hopes alive. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB. Raheem Blackshear and D.J. Moore also scored for the Panthers, who amassed

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.