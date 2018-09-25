Vikings DE Everson Griffen reportedly involved in incident at Minneapolis hotel

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen reportedly threatened to shoot someone at a downtown Minneapolis hotel last weekend, and has been absent from the team since. (Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was reportedly involved in an incident at a downtown Minneapolis hotel last weekend where he threatened to shoot someone, according to KSTP-TV.

Per the report, Griffen was verbally threatening to shoot someone in the middle of the day on Saturday at Hotel Ivy, though there was no indication he had a gun. He allegedly told the staff that if “someone wouldn’t let him into his room that he was going to shoot someone.”

At one point, per the report, staff members moved to the back of the office while Griffen was pacing around the lobby, and he then laid down on the lobby floor.

The 30-year-old was not arrested, and the police are no longer investigating the incident.

“There was absolutely no indication that threat was credible,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder told the Associated Press. “There was no indication of a firearm. There was no belief that a threat was capable of being carried out at that time.”

Griffen was ruled out of the Vikings’ game last week with a knee injury, and he did not attend their 27-6 loss to the Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer only said that he was “having a personal matter” after the game when asked why Griffen was not there.

Griffen did not attend practice on Monday, either, and was listed on the Vikings’ injury report as “knee/not injury related.”

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. “We are certainly focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

Griffen was drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft, and has spent his entire career with the Vikings. He recorded 21 tackles and had 13 sacks last season.

