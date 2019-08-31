Vikings cut Kaare Vedvik weeks after spending fifth-round pick on him

The Vikings cut Kaare Vedvik after he struggled mightily in the preseason (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Sometimes, things don’t work out. At least the Minnesota Vikings admitted it.

The Vikings waved kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik on Saturday, just weeks after trading a fifth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for him. Dan Bailey will serve as kicker and Matt Wile will be the punter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The #Vikings informed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik they’re waiving him, per source. Vedvik – acquired three weeks ago for a fifth-round pick – could be back on the practice squad. But they’ll roll with Dan Bailey as kicker and Matt Wile as punter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2019

This move caps off a trade that backfired big time on the Vikings. Vedvik impressed with the Ravens, going 12 for 13 in preseason action. That was enough for the Vikings to dump a fifth-round selection for the Norwegian.

What happened?

But there just must be something in the water in Minnesota, because Vedvik stopped making field goals. He went 0 for 3 in two preseason appearances for the Vikings, missing from 43, 54 and 37 yards. One of his punts was also returned for a touchdown.

In short, he did not fare well.

Head coach Mike ZImmer told the Star Tribune that he was “at a loss” at Vedvik’s performance.

Smart move by Vikings to cut Kaare Vedvik -- best thing to do when a mistake is made is to admit it and not compound it by doubling down. If he can't make kicks in preseason, he's not making them when games count. (That said, stupid move to trade for him, obviously.) — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 31, 2019

Story continues

Still, the 25-year-old will likely get another chance considering there are many teams seeking kicking help. Considering his success in Baltimore — success that happened very recently — it is unlikely that Vedvik has lost the ability to kick.

Maybe the change of scenery flustered him a bit, and perhaps he will thrive if he settles in at another organization.

But the one loser in this scenario is definitely the Vikings, who took a gamble and lost heavily.

More from Yahoo Sports: