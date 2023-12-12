Vikings bench Joshua Dobbs, turn to Nick Mullens as fourth different starting QB this season

The quarterback carousel for the Minnesota Vikings spins once again.

Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that Nick Mullens will start Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the fourth different passer to start this season for the team. Mullens had replaced Joshua Dobbs in Sunday's 3-0 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, a game that was in danger of becoming the first 0-0 score at the end of regulation in 80 years until kicker Greg Joseph's 36-yard field goal inside two minutes.

The Vikings traded for Dobbs in late October after starter Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury. Dobbs was inserted immediately upon his arrival and helped Minnesota (7-6) win in his first two appearances, including a Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons he entered after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion. Dobbs said after that game that he still didn't know the names of many of his teammates.

The Vikings, though, lost two consecutive games in Weeks 11 and 12 with Dobbs as starter. Then, when the Vikings offense struggled to get traction against Las Vegas, O'Connell turned to Mullens, who completed nine of 13 passes for 83 yards.

Dec 10, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mullens originally began the season as Cousins' backup, but he was facing a back injury that landed him on injured reserve when Cousins suffered his injury.

Mullens, 28, has bounced around the league in various backup roles, though he has 17 career starts, with other stops with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. This is Mullens' second season with the Vikings. He has thrown for 5,168 yards with 27 touchdowns against 23 interceptions in his six-year career.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vikings to start Nick Mullens, bench Joshua Dobbs against Bengals