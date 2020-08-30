Vikings agree trade for Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue – reports

Yannick Ngakoue is set to be traded to the Minnesota Vikings after they reportedly agreed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings will send a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick that could become a third-round choice for the defensive end.

The conditional fifth will become a fourth if Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl and will turn into a third-rounder if he earns a Pro Bowl nod and the Vikings win the Super Bowl.

Franchise tagged by the Jaguars in the offseason, Jacksonville and Minnesota must also come to an agreement on when he signs his tag so the trade can be completed while the Vikings face the prospect of having to make several moves to fit his near $18million salary on their books.

When the trade is verified it will give the Vikings a pass rusher who has the talent to make a significant impact for a team that reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season.

Ngakoue has at least eight sacks in each of his four seasons in the NFL. He had 12.5 in 2017, when he made the Pro Bowl and the Jaguars reached the AFC Championship game.

The trade pairs him with another dynamic pass rusher in Danielle Hunter, a two-time Pro Bowler who heads into 2020 after successive 14.5-sack seasons.

For Jacksonville, it gives the Jaguars more draft capital as they bid to rebuild their roster. The Jaguars are the favourites to have the worst record in the NFL and receive the number one overall pick in the 2021 draft.