Viking Long Fund Master Ltd Investing In High-Quality Talents As It Has Become One of the top hedge fund companies

Viking Long Fund Master Ltd
·5 min read

Viking Long Fund Master Ltd is accelerating the pace of recruitment to take advantage of the upsurge of talents entering digital assets.

Viking Long Fund Master Ltd

Viking Long Fund Master Ltd is accelerating the pace of recruitment to take advantage of the upsurge of talents entering digital assets.
Viking Long Fund Master Ltd is accelerating the pace of recruitment to take advantage of the upsurge of talents entering digital assets.

New York, NY, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viking Long Fund Master Ltd, a cryptocurrency investment management company under Viking Investment, is accelerating the pace of recruitment to take advantage of the upsurge of talents entering digital assets. Its founder said that the number of employees of the company increased by more than 200% to nearly 200 last year. This year, the company has expanded the scale of 45 people.

"This pace has never stopped," said the founder. The new employees of the company come from banks such as Goldman Sachs Group, as well as employees from other cryptocurrency companies. According to a memo sent to employees, the company also announced a new entry-level recruitment plan this week, including plans to add more than 30 analysts to the "first recruitment sprint".

With the popularity of NFT and Metaverse in 2022, the blockchain industry is thriving, and more excellent blockchain teams and projects have emerged. However, the surge of blockchain enterprises has also improved the salary level of talents in the industry and increased mobility. Taking blockchain development engineers working at Viking Long Fund Master Ltd as an example, the average annual salary is much higher than that of other industries, and the salary growth rate and turnover rate are also much higher than that of other industries, the founder claimed.

"Blockchain possesses the characteristics of traceability, non-tampering, openness and transparency, which can effectively solve the disadvantages existing in various industries. As an emerging technology, the talent reserve in the market cannot be satisfied with the growing blockchain industry, which leads to the scarcity of high-end talents. Compared with other industries, blockchain needs to pay more salaries and rewards. Because in the team, the cost of high-quality talents often accounts for a large proportion", he told the press.

"The training cycle of blockchain talents is long, the training system of colleges and universities is imperfect, and the blockchain involves many knowledge fields such as IT, communication, cryptography, economics and organizational behavior. It needs to possess a set of highly complex knowledge system. Although the number of job seekers for blockchain related posts is increasing rapidly, there are few professional talents who really meet the job needs of recruitment enterprises. The serious shortage of high-end professionals will restrict the development of the whole industry to a great extent", the Viking Long Fund Master Ltd founder also added.

At present, the scarcity of high-end talents in the blockchain industry has not been fundamentally solved, and may even be exacerbated. Investment institutions are increasingly eager for high-quality talents. This also means that the war of striving for talents has been quietly spread and intensified.

Before institutional investors began to compete to enter the encryption market, some investment institutions had already ambushed in the field of encryption and began their own strategic layout. These investment institutions have gradually become the signal lights of the encryption market, including a16z, which created the myth of the investment circle. Sequoia Capital, which recently announced the establishment of a $600 million encryption fund, Viking Long Fund Master Ltd, a veteran hedge fund company, and Three Arrows Capital, which has been focusing on blockchain technology investment and encryption since 2017.

In fact, in addition to Sequoia Capital, most of the world's well-known venture capital institutions, Viking Investment has almost entered the encryption industry. Compared with the 2021 global top 100 Unicorn investment institutions released by Hurun, all of them have invested in encryption projects except Alibaba, Tencent and other very few institutions.

Viking Long Fund Master Ltd. has approximately $8.7 billion in assets. The current minimum investment for Viking Long Fund Master Ltd. is $5,000,000. 4 percent of the fund is owned by fund of funds. Management owns just 4 percent of the fund. Viking Long Fund Master Ltd. is one of the larger private funds with 8.7 billion in assets.

The founder commented that now is the time for investment institutions to enter the blockchain industry on a large scale. Due to high volatility and lack of supervision, investors were still hesitant to enter the encryption market, and gradually, large enterprises have gradually begun to occupy an important position in the field of encryption.

"The crypto asset fund has seen a large inflow in 2021, reaching US $9.3 billion. The volume of investment and financing in the first half of the year has exceeded that in the whole year of 2020. We can confirm that cryptocurrency will become the biggest trend in the next 20-30 years. We invest globally with a long-term, fundamental, research-based perspective. Driven by the pursuit of excellence, we strive to deliver operational excellence and the highest risk-adjusted returns," the Viking Long Fund Master Ltd commented before signing off.

Contact:

Viking Long Fund Master Ltd

Koby Sadan

themediacontact@gmail.com

www.vikinglong.com

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.


Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for