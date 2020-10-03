Vijayasai Reddy, Vice Admiral flag off aerial seeding at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain flagged off aerial seeding at Visakhapatnam at INS Dega on Friday.

The Indian Navy is partnering with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in undertaking aerial seeding at Visakhapatnam.

"Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Vijaya Sai Reddy and Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain FOC-in-C #ENC flagged off Aerial Seeding at #Visakhapatnam at INS Dega on 02 Oct 20. Two UH3H helicopters with 2 tons of seed balls undertook the aerial seeding on Friday," Defence PRO Visakhapatnam wrote on Twitter.

The initiative of GVMC is aimed to enhance the green cover in and around Visakhapatnam.

According to Defence PRO, Naval helicopters will be airdropping 50,000 seed balls weighing approx. 6.25 tonnes in five locations around Visakhapatnam covering an area of nearly 200 acres which are inaccessible by road necessitating aerial seeding which is being undertaken with the assistance of Eastern Naval Command (ENC). (ANI)

