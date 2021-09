Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11 (ANI): Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday.

His resignation comes a year before the assembly elections in the state.

He took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 August 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)