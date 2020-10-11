Vijay Deverakonda advocates 'dictatorship' in old interview, faces flak over comments

FP Staff

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently shared his opinion on democracy and dictatorship in an interview to Film Companion and that "not everyone should be allowed to vote." His statement created quite an uproar on Twitter with people calling him out for his stance. The clip was from a previous interview which had been re-upped recently.

The original interview was published on 1 September, but a deleted snippet was posted on Film Companion South's YouTube page on 8 October.

When the interviewer asked Deverakonda if he was interested in politics and would join a party a few years down the line, the actor responded that "I don't have the patience for politics. The political system itself in some way is not making sense. As in, how we go about the elections is not making sense in some way. I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote."

Deverakonda further explained his assertion with an analogy of how air passengers don't vote to decide who gets to fly a plane because there's an efficient agency to decide who's competent and suggests that therefore, a universal franchise is unnecessary.

"Why we're having money and cheap liquor swing a vote, is ridiculous. I'm not saying that rich people should vote. I don't even think rich people should vote. I think the middle class, who have the most at stake, people who are educated and won't get swung by little money...I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote because they don't know who they're voting for and why they're voting for," he argues.

"I would like to be a dictator if at all. I think that's the way to go. That's the way you can make a change. 'Just shut up...I'm having good intentions' I think somewhere dictatorship is the way to go but you need to have a good guy."

Read a few reactions here

Watch the video here

Also See: Puri Jagannadh celebrates birthday: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda wish Tollywood filmmaker

Tovino Thomas is 'clinically stable', continues to be under supervision, says medical bulletin

Kangana Ranaut resumes shooting for Thalaivi, J Jayalalithaa biopic, after seven months

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.