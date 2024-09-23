Vigouroux wants Chile call after impressive Swansea form

Lawrence Vigouroux won Leyton Orient's Player of the Year award three seasons in a row between 2020 and 2023 [Getty Images]

Lawrence Vigouroux hopes his impressive Swansea City form will earn him the chance to make an impact on the international stage with Chile.

The goalkeeper has swiftly established himself as first choice under Luke Williams after joining the Swans from Burnley in the summer.

And the 30-year-old is hoping to earn his first cap for his country in the near future having been drafted into the Chile squad during the most recent international break.

"I think the next step for me now is to try and get minutes there [with Chile]," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I understand it's very tough because we're in the middle of a World Cup qualifying campaign.

"All I can do is play as well as I can here [at Swansea] and try and show the manager what I can do when I go out there."

Vigouroux produced another encouraging display as Swansea earned their first away win of the season by beating Coventry City 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Liam Cullen and Ollie Cooper both netted in the opening half as Williams' outfit rose to seventh in the Championship table following back-to-back wins.

"We were really good first-half, and in the second-half we defended brilliantly," Vigouroux said of the triumph against the Sky Blues.

"Everyone was exceptional, and in the end I think we deserved the three points."

Vigouroux did not play a single minute under Vincent Kompany during his sole season with Burnley.

And following the Belgian's switch to German giants Bayern Munich, Vigouroux felt the time was right to leave Turf Moor to seek regular first team action.

"That's the main reason I wanted to come here so badly," added the goalkeeper.

"I had a year of learning under a manager who has now gone on to the Bundesliga for one of the biggest teams in the world.

"Now was the right to come and play, and when a team like Swansea comes knocking, it's very hard to say no."