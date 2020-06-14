Vigilantes threaten to re-take Seattle's autonomous zone from activists

People protested over the weekend in Seattle - Alex Garland/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Vigilante groups have threatened to "re-take" the independent zone in Seattle where protesters have set up barricades to keep police out.

Over a thousand people have responded to a Facebook event to attack the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, which they say is "illegally occupying public property and terrorising small businesses".

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The zone, established on Monday, covers a six-block area of the city surrounding the abandoned East Precinct police station. Some protesters are camping overnight and medic stations, food stalls and sound systems have been set up within the area.

The event, hosted by pro-Trump site Prntly and "straight pride" group Super Happy Fun America, and scheduled for US independence day July 4, calls the group "communist kids" and suggests that non-bikers with other vehicles could also join.

Tweets and articles posted online also threaten the zone with motorcycle groups the Hell's Angels and Mongols, though this rumour has been denied by Hell's Angels founding member Sonny Barger, who posted on Facebook that it was "untrue and will never happen".

Current protests_George Floyd

Across the US, cars and lorries have been used as weapons by police and civilians angry at roads being blocked or at the aims of the protesters. Two protests in the city have already had cars drive into them, with some injuries reported.

The zone has become a target for pro-Trump social media users, who call the group "terrorists" and claim they are all "Antifa", the a loose association of Left-wing groups that has been blamed for the protests spreading across the US.

Right-wing vigilantes have also posted pictures and videos online saying they have "infiltrated" the zone, which is blocked off for cars from the rest of the city using plastic and metal barricades, but is not performing checks on new visitors.

While Mr Trump has threatened to "take back" the zone from protesters, Seattle's politicians have been more conciliatory.

Story continues

Protesters remove a man from the protest because he was bothering other protesters at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone - REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Democratic mayor Jenny Durkan, who visited the area on Friday, told the president "go back to your bunker" earlier this week and said sending in the army would be unconstitutional.

Across the US white vigilantes have appeared at Black Lives Matter demonstrations, responding to rumours that "Antifa" are planning to attend the town and cause mayhem.

In Philadelphia groups of men threatened protesters with baseball bats and other weapons, reportedly sending a local radio reporter to the hospital.

In the Indiana town of Crown Point, protesters, who had a police escort, filmed white vigilantes who lined the march route armed with guns.

While the first days of protests saw looting and fires set in major US cities including New York, Los Angeles and Seattle, hundreds of events have taken place in smaller towns and cities without incident.