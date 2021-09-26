Vigil viewers beg BBC for a second season following polarising finale

Photo credit: BBC

Vigil spoilers follow.

Vigil, the BBC's latest police procedural, may have only aired its eagerly anticipated finale tonight (Sunday, September 26) – but fans are already putting out calls to the broadcaster for a second season.

From the producers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, the thriller series centred on Amy Silva (Gentleman Jack's Suranne Jones), a Scotland-based detective chief inspector who's tasked with boarding a nuclear-powered naval submarine after one of its crew members dies in mysterious circumstances.

After weeks of trying to track down those responsible, as Amy and her colleagues on land looked into all sorts, from Russian spies and drug-fuelled accidents to hush-hush transfers, last week's cliffhanger ended with her trapped inside a torpedo tube.

This evening's instalment, rather expectedly, saw her manage to escape said situation, by using her torch to bang a Morse code message on the tube's walls and alerting Adam James's Lieutenant Commander Mark Prentice as to her whereabouts. (He went on to die saving her, rendering his redemption arc well and truly complete).

Amy then exposed Lorne MacFadyen's Matthew Doward as the secret saboteur who tried to bring the HMS warship down, with some help from petty officer Tara Kierly (Lois Chimimba), and he was arrested for his role in the conspiracy.

Later, Shaun Evans's Elliot Glover was seen regaining consciousness after being exposed to a deadly nerve agent in the previous episode and Amy rekindled her romance with former partner – and righthand woman throughout the investigation – Kirsten Longacre (Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie).

Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, viewers shared their mixed reactions to its conclusion. One thing's for certain though – they're all keen for more, whether it be to atone for slip-ups in its final hour or build on what some considered to be "a blinking fantastic" ending.



"Vigil got dafter and dafter as the series went on, the final episode was predictable, formulaic and dull," one Twitter user wrote. "If that's the best the BBC can offer on the Prime drama slot, I'll give it a miss."

"I have never been on the edge of my seat and looked forward to the next instalment so much before," another said. "Fantastic series."

#vigil has been such a ride! I hope there’s a season 2 somehow — LUCAS (@LUCUASZ) September 26, 2021





Not the best ending in our opinion 😔 let’s just hope there’s a second season as we don’t think that ending suffices! #Vigil #BBC #VigilBBC #BBCOne — Line Of Duty Theories (@LOD_Theories) September 26, 2021

Great finale to Vigil, was a big step up from last week👏 I would imagine we will get a second season — Anthony (@anthonyevans97) September 26, 2021

My God #Vigil was good!!!

This guy is pure scum.



I’ve heard rumours of season 2 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/sSoQT8Q4hp — Ross (@dad_in_plaid_) September 26, 2021

SEASON 2 OF VIGIL… GIVE IT TO ME NOW pic.twitter.com/x76DGkASvi — tini | silvacre reunion day👩❤️💋👩 (@sapphicwanda) September 26, 2021

Damn that was a good finale!! That's how it's done, on the edge of my seat from start to finish and all the emotions!! #vigil #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/dHypnzHHVy — Flex (@DR_RUTH_) September 26, 2021

So season 2 is 100% crime fighting, mystery solving lesbians y/y #Vigil — Becky 🏳️🌈 (@dayecarter) September 26, 2021

Thought #Vigil was brilliant up until the last episode, was expecting a few more twists and turns, all very predictable in the end. — ForzaLiverpool1892 (@FLiverpool1892) September 26, 2021





Vigil is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.



