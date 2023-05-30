Vigil planned for Kentucky boy, 14, who died after shooting

The Morehead community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old boy who died after being shot last weekend.

Jaxon Keller was pronounced dead as a result of a gunshot wound at 9:09 a.m. Saturday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to a news release from the Fayette County coroner’s office. The shooting happened at a residence on Lakewood Drive in Morehead.

The coroner’s office said the manner of death is pending a police investigation. The Rowan County sheriff’s office is investigating, according to Kentucky State Police.

An online obituary said Jaxon had graduated from Rowan County Middle School.

The school said in a Facebook post that counselors would be available to provide support to students and staff at the school Tuesday and in the coming days.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rowan County Senior High School, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school. A candlelight vigil will be held on the football field after the service, according to the obituary posted on the website of Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Morehead, which is handling arrangements.

Jaxon “had a carefree personality and enjoyed music, rapping, hanging out with friends, playing basketball, video games, building things, and spending time with his family,” the obituary stated. “...He always put a smile on everyone’s face with his contagious sense of humor. According to those who knew him well, he had an exceptional talent for making everyone laugh and was often the life of the party.”