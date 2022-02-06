Vigil held for father-of-two killed in homophobic attack in Cardiff park

A vigil has been held in memory of a consultant psychiatrist murdered in a homophobic attack in a Cardiff park.

The event was organised for Sunday evening on the steps of the National Museum in the city.

Dr Gary Jenkins was violently assaulted in Bute Park, in the city centre, in the early hours of July 20 2021.

The 54-year-old father-of-two suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.

Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17 admitted taking part in the assault on Dr Jenkins and pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery.

They also pleaded guilty to assaulting another man who tried to protect the victim.

But all three were convicted of murder on Thursday after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

The court heard that the three defendants had been “in search of vulnerable gay men who were in the park for sex” to rob.

On Sunday, a tweet from the National Museum account read: “We stand with our LGBTQ+ community and the community of Cardiff today and every day in standing against homophobia.

“Today we remember Dr Gary Jenkins who deserved to be treated with respect.”

South Wales Police tweeted: “Our thoughts continue to be with Gary Jenkins and his family. Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating and protecting equality and diversity.

“We are a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ communities and champion their rights through everything we do.”

Following the trial, LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall said Dr Jenkins’ “tragic death is a reminder of the hate our communities face for simply existing”.

The defendants are due to be sentenced on March 25 at either Cardiff or Newport Crown Court.