Vigil, funeral planned for Central Kentucky deputy who was killed in service

A candlelight vigil and funeral will take place within the next week to honor Caleb Conley, the Scott County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed Monday.

The vigil will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. at the square near city hall in Georgetown, according to the sheriff’s office. The public is welcome to attend. Guests are asked to bring their own candle.

Conley’s funeral will take place June 1 at Scott County High School at 11 a.m. Conley will be buried at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana following the service, according to Ware Funeral Home.

Conley was shot on I-75 near the 127 mile marker around 5 p.m. Monday while conducting a traffic stop, according to Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton. Steven Sheangshang, a suspect in several other offenses, is accused of killing Conley, according to arrest records. Conley was rushed to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Conley has served with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four years and served with the U.S. Army for eight years. He leaves behind a wife, small children and his parents, Hampton said.

Sheangshang was arrested not long after a separate shooting in Lexington. He faces charges of murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, evading police, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, three counts of burglary, two counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and evidence tampering, jail records show.

