Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux attend Cannes premiere of Crimes Of The Future

Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux were among the attendees at the star-studded Cannes premiere of David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future.

The film, which marks the writer and director’s return to the horror and science fiction genres for the first time since 1999, is competing for the French festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or.

Kristen Stewart (Doug Peters/PA)

Mortensen and Seydoux star as a performance artist couple whose provocative act involves the growth and removal of new organs on stage before a live audience.

Their fame prompts an investigation by the National Organ Registry, which is looking into the disease that allows them to perform.

Kristen Stewart stars as Timlin, an investigator researching the pair.

Sharon Stone (Doug Peters/PA)

The premiere was also attended by US actresses Sharon Stone and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

French film star Vincent Cassel and his model wide Tina Kunakey were also pictured walking the red carpet.

Last week, the 75th annual festival hosted the star-studded premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Tom Cruise attend for the first time in 30 years.

Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel (Doug Peters/PA)

The event was subject to strict Covid-19 protocols in 2021 but this year’s Cannes has largely done away with pandemic measures.