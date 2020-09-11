Viggo Mortensen on Family, Forgiveness, and Separating Fact From Fiction in Directing Debut ‘Falling’

Several years ago, Viggo Mortensen was in a plane high above the Atlantic, flying home from his mother’s funeral and struggling to sleep. He was overcome by a flood of emotions and echoes from the past, memories welling up from childhood that gave him the sudden urge to write. Over the course of a restless night, he began jotting down scattered conversations, images and events from different stages of his family life—memories that centered not only on his recently departed mother, but on a father whom he’s described as an “overwhelming presence” in her life.

By morning, the personal reminiscences had merged with imagined conversations and moments, somehow broadening his perspective of lived events and bringing him closer to deeper emotional truths than the simple process of remembrance alone. “I was not afraid to show or allude to anything that really happened in my life as I recall it, but simply felt I had more freedom to explore and expand on relationship dynamics and my own personal feelings about them through an invented family story,” Mortensen told Variety. “As the English philosopher Francis Bacon once said: ‘Truth is so hard to tell, it sometimes needs fiction to make it plausible.’”

“Falling” is the directorial debut of the three-time Academy Award-nominated actor, best known for his work in films such as David Cronenberg’s “Eastern Promises,” the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, and Peter Farrelly’s best picture Oscar winner “Green Book.” Starring Mortensen across from veteran actor Lance Henriksen, in what Variety’s chief critic Peter Debruge described as “the performance of his career,” the film is an emotional story of a domineering patriarch and his adult son struggling to reconcile the differences of their contentious relationship while the father grapples with the onset of dementia.

After premiering in Sundance, “Falling” has enjoyed a healthy festival run, garnering a Cannes 2020 label and screening this week at the Toronto Film Festival before heading to San Sebastian. “More deeply felt than your typical American debut, ‘Falling’ is unpretentious and perfectly accessible to mainstream audiences,” wrote Debruge in his Sundance review. “Mortensen’s patience, his way with actors and his trust in our intelligence are not unlike late-career Eastwood, which isn’t a bad place to be so early in one’s directing career.”

Ahead of its screening in Toronto, Mortensen spoke with Variety about the process of turning real-life events into fiction, the lessons he learned as a first-time director, and how he spent his time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

You’ve described your father as an “overwhelming presence” in your mother’s life, and someone who cast a long shadow over the family after your parents’ acrimonious divorce. Was the process of writing the film’s script, and remembering and reappraising events from the past, somehow therapeutic in coming to terms with your own relationship with your father? Because “Falling,” in many ways, is a film about whether and how we can forgive those who have hurt us and the ones we love.

I suppose it was somewhat therapeutic and transformational to make the movie, and not just for me. For Lance and other members of our cast and crew, who shared their own personal connections to “Falling” and its characters, there also seemed to be a strong emotional connection to aspects of the story we were telling. It was often quite moving to sense the crew’s collective involvement in what was at stake for the actors in the filming of certain emotionally charged scenes. We felt encouraged by the fact that the whole team was palpably on our side.

We have also found this to be true for many audience members who have seen the finished movie. The difficulty of accepting and making peace with a person you have long been in conflict with, through a sincere effort to somehow connect with them in spite of the obstacles they might put up to open communication, is something that many people seem to be familiar with. It takes being as stubborn about wanting to communicate as the other person might be about not communicating at all. There is no guarantee that such an effort will pay off in a moment of grace and a shared point of human connection, but it certainly is not going to happen if you quit on that person and on yourself by completely severing the relationship.

Story continues