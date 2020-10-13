Viewsonic, Optoma 4K theater projectors heavily discounted for Prime Day

Prime Day is here, and with it comes the opportunity to buy the electronics that you’ve been waiting for to go on sale. Prime Day deals offer unprecedented sales on highly sought-after items such as home theater projectors. 4K viewing is all the rage right now, but if you want a real cinematic experience at home, a home theater projector is the way to go. If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater to the highest degree, check out the Prime Day projector deals below.
The Apeman LC350 Projector comes with a remote control, power cable, HDMI cable, RCA 3-in-1 AV cable, and user manual, so it is ready to go out of the box. This projector is great for home cinema and video games. The projector can be used on screens up to 180 inches. The color is bright, featuring 4,500 lumens, a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, and uses the latest 4.0 LCD technology. The Apeman projector supports full 1080P Full HD and is best when projected between five and eight feet from the screen. The projector also features an updated cooling system with an ultra-quiet fan. Built-in speakers offer excellent sound without connecting an external speaker.
The ViewSonic Projector is not only great for home theater use; it is ideal for office and educational use as well. The big-screen projection projects us to 120 inches from just over 15 feet away. The setup is plug and play, and the controls are simple. The projector is compatible with DVD players, Blu-ray players, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Mac computers, and Windows computers. The 3,800 lumens and flexible connectivity options make this projector well-rounded and perfect for use in any setting. Featuring two internal speakers and vertical keystone correction, this projector makes movies at home an authentic cinematic experience.
The Optoma HD146X Vibrant Home Theater Projector has 3,600 lumens with a 25,000:1 contrast ratio and full HD 1080p resolution. This projector is ideal for gaming due to its Gaming Mode, which brings lightning-fast input response and enhances dark scenes and shadows for improved playability. The projector comes with an AC power cord, remote control, batteries for the remote, a quick start guide, and a one-year limited warranty on the projector and 90-day limited warranty on the lamp. The Optoma projector is also great for office or education use due to its lights-on viewing capabilities.
The ViewSonic PX747 4K Projector brings big-screen theater entertainment into your home with an immersive theater-like experience in 4K UHD. The clarity is four times that of standard HD and projects on a screen up to 300 inches in 2,200 lumens. The projector features the RGB color wheel, which adds to the movie theater feel. The projector supports media players, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices and includes input options such as HDMI, USB, and more. A remote control is included for simple setup and use.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.