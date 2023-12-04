Views sought on development of harbours

The public survey will inform future development policy

People will be asked for their views on the development of Guernsey's harbours.

The States of Guernsey is working up a Local Planning Brief for the St Peter Port and St Sampson Harbour Action Areas.

This would "set policies" for development along the east coast.

Established by the States in July 2023, the Guernsey Development Agency (GDA) has provided input into the early stages of the planning brief and public views are now being sought.

The survey will cover planning policies for the coast between the Aquarium and Salerie Corner and between Longue Hougue and the Vale Castle.

Public views would then be considered during preparation of the local planning brief, the GDA said.

The survey has been developed in collaboration with the States of Guernsey and Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design, the firm appointed to prepare the planning brief.

The States said, in addition to being "as cost neutral as possible", there were five key objectives:

Infrastructure that protects Guernsey's east coast and harbours from current and future environmental threats, including flooding

Develop modern and resilient harbours which create opportunities to provide improved social, economic and environmental infrastructure.

Improve transport connectivity within and between the main centres

Support Guernsey's housing requirements

Support existing business activity and create economic opportunities

