Your views on the draw with Southampton

We asked for your views on Norwich City's New Year's Day draw with Southampton.

Includes reaction to Saints' manager Russell Martin describing the Carrow Road atmosphere as "flat".

Here's what you had to say:

Tom - As a former player, he is entitled to his point of view. What’s more important is that the atmosphere is down to the football being played and at the moment that is so inconsistent. Fans just don’t know which NCFC team will show up! Time for Wagner to move on!

Richard - Calm down everyone. It’s not a great season, but it’s not the end of the world. We would hope to be fighting for the playoffs, but we’re a bit below that. Are our players better than that position? I honestly don’t know. Changing the manager could make things worse. And the idea that people are queueing up to pour millions into NCFC is delusional.

Paul - Terrible tactics from David Wagner today, set up defensively at home so as not to lose the game and in parts of the game it looked like we weren't even going to attack. Got to be one of the luckiest managers in the league to still have his job!

Jamie - Russ is right, the atmosphere at Carrow road is so dire right now. We can only hope comments from the 'outside' can wake the board up and force them to take action.

Freddie - Happy with a point, but the way in which we went about getting it was poor. This side is capable of so much more than this sort of result and we proved it when we actually went for it at 1-1. To me, that’s a coaching issue. Big games coming up, and I worry about how Wagner will set us up after today.

Jimson - Parking the bus at home to Southampton is flat out embarrassing. They’re decent, no more, it’s hardly vintage Barca pitching up at Carrow Road is it? Utterly pathetic from Wagner who should have been gone about 3 months ago. As the game showed, when we actually attacked their defence was hardly impenetrable. P A T H E T I C