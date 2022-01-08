Viewers puzzled over format of Ant and Dec's new quiz show Limitless Win

Viewers who tuned in to Ant and Dec's new quiz show Limitless Win, which premiered tonight (8 January), have been befuddled by the format.

The presenting duo welcomed players Will and Kathryn onto the brand-new ITV game show before they explained the rules to audiences.

To summarise, the game show is the world's first to feature a never-ending prize jackpot — with contestants able to win a 'limitless' amount of money if they continue answering questions correctly.

Contestants participate in pairs as they attempt to climb the 'endless money ladder' by answering questions posed to them by Ant and Dec, who also read the questions for the first time.

As viewers watched along at home, however, many expressed how they were unable to follow the format.

One said: "Me trying to sleep tonight still trying to piece together the rules and concept of the show #LimitlessWin."

Another viewer tweeted another confused Joey GIF alongside the comment: "Trying to understand the new ant and dec gameshow #LimitlessWin."

A third viewer admitted: "Only watched 10 minutes and already totally confused and driven to drink."

However, a fourth was a bit more sympathetic: "Why are there so many confused about how this show works ??? Relax everyone give it another go. Remember what everyone said about gogglebox. Love the tension in LimitlessWin I love it."

Chiming in on the show's premiere, however, Gary Barlow surprised viewers on social media with the little-known fact that he composed the theme music for the show.

Alongside a video of the singer-songwriter at the piano, Gary tweeted: "I'm very proud to announce I've composed the theme tune for @antanddec's new game show #LimitlessWin."

He added: "Not an area I usually operate in but we had great fun coming up with a direction and making it heighten the drama of the show."

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win airs on ITV.

