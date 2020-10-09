Viewers notice Trump struggling to clear his throat while telling Hannity that doctors think he's in 'great shape'

President Trump called into Hannity, Thursday night, where he boasted about his health and recovery from COVID-19. Despite his boasts, the president sounded like he was struggling at times with symptoms from the virus.

The president announced last Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19. He was flown later that day to Walter Reed military hospital where he was given a cocktail of cutting-edge drugs and antibodies. And upon his return to the White House on Monday, he declared, “Don’t be afraid.”

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, has stated that the president is symptom-free. And during his phone interview, the president himself said he was feeling great. However, it did not go unnoticed when the president struggled to clear his throat repeatedly.

Hannity keeps asking Trump if he has tested negative and Trump keeps ignoring the question — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 9, 2020

Trump is coughing and sneezing on Hannity. His doctor is a liar. #StopTrumpsTerror — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 9, 2020

Sean Hannity asked the president several times about his latest test results, but he never received a straight answer. After being asked a third time about whether he tested negative for the virus that has claimed over 210,000 American lives, the president said, “Well, what we're doing is probably the test will be tomorrow, the actual test, because there's no reason to test all the time, but they found very little infection or virus, if any. I don't know if they found any, I didn't go into it greatly with the doctors.”

Despite the appearance of symptoms, Trump says he hopes to hold a rally as early as Saturday.

