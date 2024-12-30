After years of waiting for a bigger and better College Football Playoff, the moment is finally here. The quarterfinals are set after a first round of blowouts and we'll ring in the new year with four playoff games.

Here's everything you need to know in our viewer's guide to the new College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame 27, Indiana, 17

Penn State 38, SMU 10

Texas 38, Clemson 24

Ohio State 42, Tennessee 17

Fiesta Bowl: Boise State vs. Penn State

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET | Location: Glendale, Ariz. | TV: ESPN | Line: PSU -10

Peach Bowl: Arizona State vs. Texas

Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET | Location: Atlanta, Ga. | TV: ESPN | Line: Texas -13.5

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Ohio State

Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET | Location: Pasadena, Calif. | TV: ESPN | Line: OSU -1.5

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET | Location: New Orleans, La. | TV: ESPN | Line: Georgia -1.5

Orange Bowl: TBD

Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET | Location: Miami, Fla. | TV: ESPN

Cotton Bowl: TBD

Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. ET | Location: Dallas, Texas | TV: ESPN

Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET | Location: Atlanta, Ga. | TV: ESPN

Will CFP format change again in the near future?

The SEC's title hopes are down to Georgia and Texas after Alabama was left out and Tennessee was blown out in the first round. Its commissioner is already mulling potential changes to the playoff format.

Ross Dellenger reports on potential CFP format changes that are being considered, including changes to the first-round bye rule, designating more automatic berths for certain conferences and expanding the field.

It's the most glorious time of the year and it's a bit different this season. The 12-team College Football Playoff has given us more games and also juggled the bowl schedule. Bowl season began on Dec. 14 and now ends on Jan. 4 for the non-playoff bowls. After Jan. 4, there are still three playoff games to go as the national championship game is on Jan. 20. Here is the complete schedule of games.