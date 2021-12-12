Viewers complain to Ofcom after Philip Scholfield’s dyslexia ‘jibe’ at Matt Hancock

Phillip Schofield attends ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall on November 23, 2021 in London (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

ITV viewers have complained to TV regulator Ofcom after Philip Schofield was accused of ‘mocking’ Matt Hancock for being dyslexic.

Mr Hancock, who resigned in June after breaching Covid-19 restrictions, appeared on This Morning to promote a Bill calling for all children to be screened for dyslexia before they leave primary school.

During the interview, Schofield sparked controversy after asking the former health secretary whether he had broken social distancing rules because of his dyslexia.

Mr Hancock was asked by the host: “Was it your dyslexia that meant you misread the social distancing rules?”

A source told the Mail on Sunday that ITV has been hit with “a lot” of complaints following the exchange.

They told the paper: “It has become clear that a lot of complaints have been made to Ofcom over this. It was a clear example of disability-shaming.

“While some may have found it funny, those who have dyslexia find it utterly insulting.

“It was a cheap shot that offended many people, and Holly didn’t appear very happy about it either.”

Mr Schofield’s co-host Holly Willoughby, who struggled with dyslexia as a child, was “surprised” by the question, the paper reported.

The exact number of complaints made is not yet known. Ofcom said details of any complaints will be released on Wednesday.

Mr Schofield’s comments also sparked criticism from dyslexia charities.

A statement on behalf of Kate Griggs, founder of charity Made By Dyslexia, said: “Philip’s question highlights why we need to redefine dyslexia.

“Dyslexics process information differently, creatively. While dyslexia can result in challenges with reading and spelling – that are very real to millions of children and are not to be made light of – it also results in amazing strengths that are vital for the workplace.

“That’s why Made By Dyslexia’s mission is to train every teacher to spot, support and empower dyslexic children.”

Dyslexia is a common learning difficulty that can cause problems with reading, writing and spelling, but unlike a learning disability, intelligence is not affected.

Mr Hancock was not diagnosed with dyslexia until he went to Oxford University.

