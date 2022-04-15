Viewers call out Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak as he asks Vanna White if she watches opera naked

(Getty Images)

Viewers have called out Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak after he asked Vanna White if she watches opera naked.

On the Wednesday 13 April edition of the long running US gameshow, contestant Ashley Fabian, who is a professional opera singer, won a prize of $67,410.

Just as the credits rolled, Sajak addressed co-host White, commenting: “Are you an opera buff at all?”

White replied: “Yes. I’m not a buff, but I like opera”.

Sajak then said “Have you ever watched opera in the buff? I’m just curious.”

White responded no, but many viewers took to social media to call out Sajak for his comment.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Please consider replacing some staff at #WheelOfFortune after Pat Sajak’s gaff. Probably trying to be funny, but it may also be time for a replacement host.”

Another took matters further by commenting: “I feel like I just witnessed a #metoo moment on @WheelofFortune?”

Not everyone agreed, however. “Some, indeed many, may think that @patsajak comment was #metoo or otherwise inappropriate,” said someone on social media. “However it’s important to consider their long work history and friendship. That said, it’s pretty fair to feel that Pat should have refrained from that type of banter in such a setting.”

This isn’t the first time Sajak has found himself the subject of social media scrutiny. Earlier this month Sajak was called out by viewers for being too snarky towards one of the show’s participants.