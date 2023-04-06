Viewer notices strange-looking background characters in new Disney+ movie: ‘Bone chilling’

A TikToker named Kelsey (@kelseykid_) says she was “super excited” to watch the new Disney+ movie Prom Pact, a high-school rom-com that debuted on the streaming site on March 31.

But while watching one of the scenes, she couldn’t help but spot something kind of strange in the background — something that now has all of TikTok taking a second look, too.

The scene features the high school cheer team performing during a basketball game when the camera suddenly pans to the audience in the stands. In the front row, members of the basketball team are clapping and cheering from their seats. But when you start to scan the rows behind them, something seems off.

That’s because people in the other rows appear to be computer-generated images (CGI). In fact, when you really look at them closely, it’s kind of shocking how non-human-like they are.

In the background, the TikTok sound “Omg, what is that?!” plays over the video — a common theme many people in the comments section were starting to ask themselves.

“THEY GOT SIMS UP IN THERE,” one commenter wrote, in shock.

“IM CRYIYNG,” added someone else.

Some commenters called the fake people “frightening,” “scary” and even “bone chilling.”

Meanwhile, others were just kind of confused.

“I really can’t tell if those two are real people or not,” one person admitted.

And then there were those who just couldn’t understand why production wouldn’t hire more extras to fill the background seats.

“Is it really cheaper to do this instead of giving an extra like $100?” one person asked.

Plenty of others didn’t see what the big deal was, noting that film studios have done this with other movies, too.

“They did this in descendants as well,” one person wrote.

“They probably looked at it later and didn’t think there was enough people but also didn’t wanna reshoot,” another commenter suggested.

Whatever the case, it might have gone unnoticed had this eagle-eyed TikToker not called attention to it. But now, with more than 2.6 million video views, we’re betting a lot of Disney fans are going to be watching this movie (or at least this scene) a lot more closely.

